Ubotica launches new satellite to create ‘live Earth intelligence’

The Dublin-headquartered company said its CogniSAT-6 mission will provide real-time data to support various activities, such as monitoring crop health or tracking illegal fishing.

Irish space-tech company Ubotica Technologies has successfully launched a new satellite, as part of its mission to improve Earth observation services.

The company’s CogniSAT-6 was launched from the SpaceX Transporter 10 mission and aims to provide “live Earth intelligence” directly to users in real time. Ubotica said the capabilities of this satellite will provide immediate analysis options to support various industries such as agriculture and energy infrastructure.

Ubotica said its satellite, which was build and designed by its partner Open Cosmos, has a high-resolution camera that can reveal the chemical make-up of objects, which can be used to monitor the health of crops, detect illegal fishing and monitor power grids. The AI-boosted satellite maintains a real-time data flow and can transmit insights within minutes, according to the company.

Ubotica said normal Earth observation is limited by images being sent back to Earth for processing, while the CogniSAT-6 has onboard image processing and AI inference to cut out this process.

The company’s CEO Fintan Buckley said that just as AI is transforming life on Earth, AI in space will “revolutionise how we understand Earth in real time.”

“CogniSAT-6 empowers users with live Earth intelligence, transforming how we interact with our planet,” Buckley said. “It combines onboard AI, real-time satellite communication and adaptable observation strategies for immediate, actionable insights.”

Ubotica has also designed a mobile app for customers to interact with the satellite and receive alerts and data to their phones. Ubotica chief commercial officer Sean Mitchell said this app “empowers users with real-time alerts and data tailored to their needs”.

“The two-way communication allows them to send commands back to the satellite, requesting closer observations or directing it to new areas,” Mitchell said. “This revolutionises Earth observation, shifting from broad data collection to targeted, real-time problem-solving that addresses urgent user requirements.”

Founded in 2017 and based at Dublin City University, Ubotica has had exciting developments in recent years, including striking a partnership with IBM and forming a corporate entity in the US to expand its presence in the country.

