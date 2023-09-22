YouTube unveils upcoming batch of AI tools for creators

YouTube is going all in with AI, revealing multiple updates that will bring the hyped-up technology to creators around the world.

With AI remaining the hot tech topic of the year, YouTube has revealed a list of AI tools it plans to release to make content creation easier on the platform.

The batch of features includes generative AI for videos, production tools to edit from mobiles, AI-powered dubbing and a music-finding assistant. The company said these tools will help unlock new forms of creative expression and help YouTube creators reach more viewers.

One of the most notable tools is Dream Screen, which is designed to add AI-generated videos and image backgrounds to YouTube Shorts videos. The company said creators will be able to create new settings for their videos through simple text prompts.

YouTube said it will begin testing this feature later in the year and plans to eventually let creators “instantly reimagine their videos” by typing in an idea to edit their content or remix existing YouTube videos.

The video website is also releasing a mobile app called YouTube Create, to let users quickly edit and improve their videos from their smartphone. The app is currently in beta on Android in select markets.

Meanwhile, AI is being used to give creators more insight into their future content. YouTube plans to add generative AI to YouTube Studio next year, to help creators draft outlines and brainstorm.

“We’ve been testing a version of AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio with creators, and more than 70pc of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos,” said Tony Reid, YouTube emerging experiences and community products VP.

Other upcoming features include an “assistive search” that uses AI to help creators find the right music for their content and an AI-powered dubbing tool called Aloud to let users reach audiences in different languages.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan claimed these updates will help creators to push creative boundaries by “making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible”.

“Making it easier for creators anywhere to create content they love is core to YouTube’s commitment to putting creative power into the hands of billions of people,” Mohan said. “Today is the start of a new era of creativity. We can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube.”

Last month, YouTube revealed its set of principles around the use of AI in the music industry. At the time, Mohan claimed that AI will never replace human creativity, because “it will always lack the essential spark that drives the most talented artists to do their best work, which is intention”.

“From Mozart to The Beatles to Taylor Swift, genius is never random.”

