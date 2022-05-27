Irish software firm Ardanis expands into Europe with new Portugal office

The new office will support Ardanis’s international growth strategy and it plans to expand its team to more than 70 by the end of 2023.

Irish software company Ardanis Technologies is opening a new office in Portugal to drive international growth.

Ardanis said it chose Portugal due to its reputation as a fast-growing tech ecosystem in Europe, offering a desirable lifestyle that developers are seeking. The office will also support remote and hybrid working models.

As part of its expansion plans, Ardanis aims to create 30 jobs by the end of 2023. It will be hiring for software developers, QA engineers, DevOps engineers, scrum masters and product owners.

“The expansion will support the company’s strategy to drive international growth and develop software products and services that will deliver next-generation digital solutions,” Ardanis group CEO Ivan Goor said. “We were attracted by Portugal’s superb tech talent and its ideal location to support our global business.

“Portugal is a wonderful, outward-looking country that aligns perfectly with our values and international culture.”

Ardanis is an Irish software and digital consulting company that provides software products to businesses that span finance, pharma, technology, e-commerce and healthcare.

The company’s clients include IT services company Auxilion, blockchain-enabled insurtech company Insurwave, and payment provider Payzone.

Founded in 2016, Ardanis revealed plans to expand last year, creating 30 jobs as part of a €2m investment. It currently employs 42 people from its offices in Dublin and London.

Leading the new office in Porto will be Andre Gravato, who previously worked for Oakam and joins Ardanis Portugal as its head of technology. With more than 15 years of experience in technology, Gravato will be responsible for all tech-related business in Portugal and will assist with branch management.

Last week, Ardanis received the SaaS Solution of the Year Award at the IT Europa Channel Awards 2022 in London. The Irish company earned this award for its work with Future Planet’s sustainability platform.

“The award is testament to our hard-working, innovative team who is dedicated to ensuring excellence in customer experience and without whom this award would not have been possible,” Ardanis group CIO Stefan Goor said.

