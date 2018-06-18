NUI Galway spin-out AuriGen Medical raises €2.5m in funding

AuriGen Medical will use the new funding to speed up commercialisation of its device to treat patients with an irregular heartbeat.

An Irish medical device company based in Galway, AuriGen Medical, has received €2.5m in the latest round of Horizon 2020 SME Instrument funding. The programme receives applications from all over Europe and AuriGen Medical’s application ranked at first place out of 1,280 applicants across a broad array of industries.

Established by Tony O’Halloran and Dr John Thompson, the company specialises in the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) patients and is developing the first cardiac implant to treat both the stroke and heart failure risk linked to the condition.

AuriGen Medical impresses EU

An experienced medical device engineer and a former intensive care physician respectively, O’Halloran and Dr Thompson met through the BioInnovate Ireland Programme at NUI Galway, with Enterprise Ireland funding the development work through a commercialisation fund programme. The programme was funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under Ireland’s European Union Structural and Investment Funds Programme 2014-2020.

Approximately 10m patients across Europe deal with persistent atrial fibrillation and it is associated with direct healthcare costs running in the billions of euro per year. At present, more than 70pc of patients with atrial fibrillation have persistent symptoms and current treatment options include medications, cardioversion and ablation (a keyhole surgery procedure) only address the minority of patients with intermittent disease.

AuriGen Medical believes its device could help the majority of patients become free from atrial fibrillation. The funding will be used to advance product development in preparation for the first human trials of the device in 2020.

How does the device work?

The 200,000 persistent atrial fibrillation patients per year who are having repeat ablations will be targeted initially. The device could deliver significant savings to healthcare providers, reducing the need for repeat ablations.

It employs single-use sensors and software algorithms to give doctors feedback on the quality of an ablation, potentially increasing success rates and reducing procedure times. The technology is based on clinical data underpinning the benefits of electrical isolation of the lest atrial appendage.

Tony O’Halloran, CTO of AuriGen Medical, said: “Our pre-clinical trials have been very encouraging and the feedback from cardiologists is extremely positive. We are delighted to announce this investment, which will help us make a number of key hire’s, further advance our product development and once approved make a positive impact on the lives of millions of atrial fibrillation patients across the world.”

Sean Burke, Horizon 2020national contact point, Enterprise Ireland, said: “The SME Instrument phase 2 funding is complementary to Enterprise Ireland’s supports which facilitate innovation as a driver of business growth and job creation. Our support of close-to-market projects gives companies a head start with fast access to funding and business innovation support.

“In the latest call results, 64 projects were funded within a budget of €110m and AuriGen Medical was ranked first amongst these.”