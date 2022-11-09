Belfast medtech Axial3D raises $15m for medical 3D printing

As a result of the latest funding round, lead investor Stratasys is partnering with Axial3D to make 3D printing more accessible to hospitals.

Axial3D, a 3D printing medtech company based in Belfast, has bagged $15m in investment led by Stratasys.

Stratasys, a US-Israeli company that makes 3D printers and provides a host of other services, led the round with a $10m investment. The deal will see the two companies make patient-specific 3D printing more accessible to hospitals and medical device manufacturers.

Founded in 2013 by Daniel Crawford, Axial3D helps create patient-specific anatomical models for preoperative planning, custom implants, medical device prototyping and custom prosthetics, as well as teaching and training. It has been supported by Invest NI since its inception.

While this is the first time Stratasys is investing in the start-up, Axial3D has previously raised funding from London-based Imprimatur Capital Fund Management several angel investors from the surgical sector in the US. Initial investment came from Techstart Ventures.

Axial3D CEO Roger Johnston said that the partnership is a result of their interest in Stratasys’s “vision for 3D printing in healthcare”.

“We believe that to move the industry from early adopters to the mainstream, we need to improve the accessibility of models for healthcare so hospitals and medical device manufacturers can scale their patient-specific programs,” he said.

“Our joint offerings will be the positive, disruptive catalyst that medical 3D printing needs to address 3D printing accessibility.”

Stratasys, whose 3D printers are used by many of the world’s leading hospitals for medical models, estimates that the medical 3D printing market presents a $2.8bn opportunity.

“We believe that by working together with Axial3D, we can remove the barriers to entry for the remaining majority of hospitals in many countries around the world, dramatically growing the use of 3D printing in pre-surgical planning so it is truly a standard part of patient care,” he said.

“This is about providing a complete tailored solution for customers that is fast, automated and scalable.”

