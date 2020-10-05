Buymie announces online delivery partnership with Dunnes Stores

Irish grocery delivery platform Buymie is partnering with Dunnes Stores, opening up its service to around 680,000 households in Cork and Dublin.

Today (5 October), grocery delivery start-up Buymie announced that it is adding Dunnes Stores to its personal shopping service for customers in Dublin and Cork. According to the company, the addition of 24 Dunnes Stores branches to its app will make the delivery service accessible to 680,000 households in the two counties.

Buymie’s app, which also enables customers to shop with Tesco and Lidl, offers same-day grocery delivery. In some cases, groceries can be delivered to users within an hour, and customers can also choose their preferred delivery slot up to seven days in advance.

Commenting on the new partnership with Dunnes Stores, Buymie chief executive and co-founder Devan Hughes said he is “thrilled” to bring an “iconic Irish brand” online for the first time.

“Dunnes Stores is a tremendous innovator in Irish retail and we are delighted to be working with them to bring same-day delivery to their customers across Dublin and Cork.”

Delivery areas

In Cork, the deliveries will be available from Dunnes Stores branches in Blackpool, Ballyvolane, Douglas Court, Bishopstown shopping centre, Bandon Road and Ballincollig.

In Dublin, deliveries will be available from the Ashleaf shopping centre, Leopardstown, Cornelscourt, Beacon Court, Blackrock, Clondalkin, Kilnamanagh, Citywest shopping centre, The Square Tallaght, Northside shopping centre, Donaghmede, Portmarnock, Ongar, Charlestown, Blanchardstown, Cardiffsbridge shopping centre and Swords Pavilion. It will also be available from Dunnes Stores in Maynooth.

Buymie said that the partnership will bring “immediate scale” to the retailer’s online offering. It will give Dunnes Stores customers access to their own personal shopper through Buymie’s app.

Buymie shoppers call the customer from the store to let them know if a product is out of stock or to offer other alternatives. If a customer can’t find something they are looking for on the app, they can add a special request for their shopper, who can look for and add the items where possible.

Earlier this year, Buymie created 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to growing demand for grocery deliveries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company announced in June that it had raised an additional €5.8m in funding to support national and international expansion, bringing the total raised by the company this year to more than €8m. In May, Buymie entered the UK market for the first time, through a grocery delivery partnership with the Co-op supermarket chain in Bristol.