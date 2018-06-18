BuzzQuarter: Tipperary welcomes enterprise space for digital business

A new space for creative digital companies in Tipperary offers major opportunities for the tech ecosystem.

A partnership with Limerick institute of Technology (LIT), Enterprise Ireland and Tipperary County Council and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) will see the county become a unique hub for creative digital media in Ireland.

A digital media corridor

Tipperary County Council hopes to establish a digital media corridor between Thurles and Clonmel, both the benefit the local economy and directly contribute to building the careers of LIT graduates in the multimedia, gaming and animation fields.

The new space, dubbed BuzzQuarter, is the first step in a series of initiatives to support digital entrepreneurship in Tipperary. The studio space will be a nucleus of expertise, talent and resources for the county. It is located in Questum, Clonmel – an LIT acceleration and research centre and will facilitate fledgling enterprises in creative digital media.

A digital ecosystem in Tipperary

The studio hopes to create an ecosystem including start-up studios, satellite studios from existing companies in the sector all the way through the FDI-supported international players looking to create an Irish base. Desk space, specialist hardware and software; meeting rooms; PR services; industry links; high-speed broadband and skills development opportunities will be available.

“Digital creative industries are growing at a phenomenal rate worldwide” said Rita Guinan, head of enterprise of LEO Tipperary. “BuzzQuarter is the first step in a range of initiatives to build capacity and to facilitate the development of a regional cluster in this sector. The creative digital sector in Tipperary is one that has huge potential to grow, generating world-class enterprises, while creating highly skilled jobs.”

Speaking at the launch of BuzzQuarter, Joe MacGrath, chief executive of Tipperary County Council said that the launch was the culmination of a great deal of research and work, as well as industrial and academic engagement: “BuzzQuarter is not merely a physical space with high-quality technology but also provides services, skills, connectivity, technical backup, access to finance and supports.”

Speaking on behalf of LIT, Dr Liam Brown, vice president for research enterprise and development said, “With the large number of highly skilled digital graduates coming out of our Thurles and Clonmel campuses, Tipperary is perfectly placed to take advantage of this new and upcoming creative sector that is expanding within the digital economy”.