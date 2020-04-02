Collibra valued at $2.3bn after $112.5m funding round

With the funding, Collibra wants to strengthen its commitment to help customers to make data-driven business decisions.

Today (2 April), Collibra announced that it has raised $112.5m in funding, bringing the total raised by the data intelligence company to $345.5m. It is now valued at $2.3bn.

The round was led by existing investors, Iconiq Capital and Index Ventures, as well as first-time investor Durable Capital Partners. Existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG and Dawn Capital also participated in the round.

The Belgian start-up was founded in 2008 and is led by CEO Felix Van de Maele and his co-founders, Stijn Christiaens and Pieter De Leenheer.

Collibra said it will strengthen its commitment to enabling data intelligence with the funding, helping its 450 customers to “improve the quality of business decisions driven by data”.

The start-up’s suite of products help organisations to address a number of business challenges, including data privacy and protection, compliance and risk mitigation, operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Last year, the firm also partnered with Science Foundation Ireland research centre Adapt to develop data valuation systems for digital enterprises.

Driving data collaboration

Speaking about the fresh funding, Van de Maele, said: “We are so passionate about helping companies better understand, trust and benefit from their data.

“Collibra is dedicated to helping organisations drive data collaboration across teams, and by partnering with our new and existing investors, we further strengthen our position – and the position of our customers – to unlock the value of enterprise data.”

Henry Ellenbogen, founder and chief investment officer at Durable Capital Partners, said that Collibra is an innovative company, with potential to shape a growing industry.

“We believe Collibra is a leader in the data intelligence category, a space that could have a tremendous impact on global business operations and a space that we expect will continue to grow as data becomes an increasingly critical asset.”

Matt Jacobson, general partner at Iconiq Capital and Collibra board member, added that there is an “increasing urgency for enterprises to harness their data for strategic business decisions”, which Collibra can help with.