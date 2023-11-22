Irish Olympian Derval O’Rourke’s Saol nets Enterprise Ireland funding

Derval O’Rourke and her business partner Greg O’Gorman already run the wellness coaching site Derval.ie and are expanding with Saol.

Motivated by the workplace changes that came about as a result of the pandemic, Derval O’Rourke and her business partner Greg O’Gorman set up the workplace wellbeing platform Saol.

Today (22 November) they announced that Saol has secured €200,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland. The investment is part of an initial seed round of €400,000 that will fund the cost of the venture’s international growth. O’Rourke and O’Gorman plan to take Saol global.

The platform has on-demand programmes and live classes, with the aim of bringing employees and employers together and creating a space where they can be open about workplace wellbeing. Saol’s classes cover topics such as financial wellbeing, mental wellbeing, fitness and nutrition. All classes are delivered by experienced professionals.

Speaking about the funding, O’Rourke said: “Saol is a platform to enable employers to do something really positive for their employees to help support their overall wellbeing.”

O’Rourke is already in the wellbeing business having set up her wellness coaching site Derval.ie a few years ago. “There is significant evidence that employee wellbeing programmes have a cascading positive effect, resulting in boosted morale, positivity, enthusiasm, increased engagement, reduced stress and anxiety, enhanced problem-solving skills and even controlling chronic disease,” she said.

She added that the Saol team has been “receiving really positive feedback from employers and employees so far”, which has motivated them to bring the app to a wider audience following the investment. To support its expansion, Saol will also hire 26 staff, with the roles expected to be filled by 2026.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney ,TD, said: “I am delighted to see Derval and Greg advance their innovative wellbeing platform Saol. They have already helped hundreds of businesses and employees through Derval.ie and it’s great to see the ambition behind their new platform backed with significant funding from Enterprise Ireland.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.