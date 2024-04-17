Fresh batch of Cork start-ups graduate New Frontiers at MTU

MTU said nine of these founders have already launched their products on the market, while applications are open for those seeking to join the next cohort.

A new cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs have completed their six-month New Frontiers programme hosted by Munster Technological University (MTU).

This group of start-ups participated in the full-time acceleration programme, supported by seed funding of €15,000, professional mentoring and workshops with experts. These company founders have moved from concept to the investor readiness stage and recently pitched in front of investors in Ireland and the US.

The New Frontiers programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland, aims to accelerate early-stage businesses with strong employment, growth and international potential, which would contribute to job creation and economic activity.

MTU said nine of the start-ups in the latest cohort have already launched their products on the market. Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices are providing assistance and many of the start-ups are working with MTU’s technology gateways.

“It’s been very rewarding to watch these founders develop their products and engage with the vibrant start-up community that exists in the region,” said New Frontiers programme manager Aoife McInerney. “We look forward to seeing them continue to grow in the coming months and years.”

Some of the founders from the latest batch were recognised for their ideas, with Elvis Seporaitis of Volta Robotics receiving the Best Business Opportunity Award at the end of programme. This start-up is working on technology to extract battery cells from EV batteries, in order to repackage them into residential or utility energy storage.

“New Frontiers provided me with new skills and networks to accelerate my start-up business in a dynamic entrepreneurial environment,” Seporatitis said. “I look forward to growing my business using the networks and support available in the years ahead.”

Paula McGovern of Wizard and Grace Candles received the award for Best Pitch in the programme. This start-up is developing sustainable essential oil candles that are inspired by the Irish language and landscape.

Entrepreneurs that are interested in applying for the next New Frontiers programme at MTU can do so on newfrontiers.ie. The deadline for applying is 7 June 2024.

Last year, the programme saw the highest number of women participants since it first began more than a decade ago.

