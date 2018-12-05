In Dublin’s tech city: Where location matters to start-ups

New map of Dublin’s start-up ecosystem is quite revealing in terms of how location possibly affects funding.

A new interactive map of Dublin’s start-up scene by TechIreland reveals that within a kilometre either side of the River Liffey, there are more than 250 start-ups.

In terms of a north-south divide within a kilometre of the Liffey, the southside wins, with 195 start-ups compared with 62 on the northside.

The map reveals that Dublin 8 has the largest cluster of start-ups on the city’s southside. There are more than 115 start-ups in Dublin 8, largely driven by the presence of the NDRC, Guinness Enterprise Centre and The Digital Hub.

The largest cluster on the northside of Dublin is around the IFSC and Dogpatch Labs, with more than 55 start-ups in that area. Other key clusters on the northside include Dublin City University, which has more than 44 start-ups, and Smithfield, which has more than 20 start-ups.

The map reveals that other prominent clusters in the city exist around St Stephen’s Green, Trinity College and Merrion Square, with between 35 and 65 start-ups in each of these three locations.

On the southside, Sandyford has the largest cluster of start-ups outside of Dublin city centre, with more than 56 start-ups. Citywest and Tallaght have medium-sized clusters of around 25 start-ups each.

On the northside, smaller clusters of 15 start-ups apiece exist in Blanchardstown, Malahide and Swords.

The funding scene

When it comes to funding, there is a bit of a north-south divide because start-ups on the southside on average raise €1.8m in funding compared with €1.4m for start-ups on the northside.

Start-ups in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown are somehow raising larger-than-average funds, with €2.7m in average funding, while start-ups in Fingal are raising €620,000 on average.

In terms of early-stage investment, average funding in Dublin 8, Smithfield and DCU is below €1m while companies in IFSC, Dublin 2 and Sandyford boast average funding of more than €1.5m.

The data from Tech Ireland comes on the heels of a Disruptive Dublin report that revealed Dublin to be a city of more than 1,000 start-ups. It indicated that one in five have attracted more than €1m in funding. It also revealed Dublin to be a hotbed of disruptive technology.