Ahead of EBAN 2020, keynote speaker Dr Hermann Hauser discusses the Cork event and the big things he expects to see in tech over the next decade.

Back in November, it was announced that the European Business Angel Network (EBAN) is set to hold its 2020 congress in Cork city between 10 and 12 June.

Featuring a series of keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities and seminars, the event will see more than 300 business leaders, early-stage investors, business angels, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and accelerators heading to the south-west of Ireland.

One of the keynotes will be led by serial entrepreneur Dr Hermann Hauser, who co-founded Amadeus Capital. Ahead of the event, Hauser spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about why Cork is an ideal location for the EBAN event, and about the start-up scene in his native country Austria.

Hauser’s background in tech

Serial entrepreneur Hauser has founded more than 20 technology companies including Acorn Computers, E-trade UK, Virata and Cambridge Network. It was in 1997 that he co-founded Amadeus Capital Partners with CEO Anne Glover.

On the phone from Austria, he told Siliconrepublic.com about the country’s emerging entrepreneurial activity. “Unusually for a small country, Austria has a few world-renowned quantum computing groups, one of them in Innsbruck. Other areas are automatic contact charging for electric vehicles, optical character recognition and software.”

As we enter a new decade, Hauser added that the biggest trends on the global start-up scene will be related to quantum computing, as well as AI, machine learning and synthetic biology.

Views on Ireland

The Austrian investor said he sees great potential in Ireland when it comes to software, digital health and fintech. He also described Cork as a city with a progressive outlook when it comes to sci-tech business, which is why he believes EBAN 2020 will be held there.

“Cork has proven itself to be a city with a progressive outlook. This is evident when you look at the companies that have chosen to establish themselves there, like Apple, Dell EMC, MSD and Pfizer,” he said.

“EBAN 2020 is an opportunity to showcase the opportunities for collaboration and expansion in the city, among corporates, angels, investors and entrepreneurs.”

When the event was announced in November 2019, this sentiment was echoed by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, who said: “EBAN 2020 is yet another opportunity to showcase the opportunities for collaboration in Ireland.

“Coupled with CorkBIC’s proven track record with start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors, it puts them in the driving seat to host this flagship event.”