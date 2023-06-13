Dublin’s EdgeTier raises €6m to improve customer care using AI

Founded by Shane Lynn, Bart Lehane and Ciarán Tobin, EdgeTier is helping companies enhance their customer experience with AI.

Dublin-based AI software start-up EdgeTier has announced the raise of €6m in a Series A funding round led by Smedvig Capital.

The latest funding will help the company continue its growth momentum and increase its current headcount from 22 to 70 with new jobs planned across Ireland and Spain over the next two years.

Founded in 2015 by Shane Lynn, Bart Lehane and Ciarán Tobin, EdgeTier has developed a real-time AI analytics platform that helps customer contact centres improve their service.

The platform uses AI technology to provide clients with customer conversational data that, in the long run, can help organisations improve customer experience and enhance customer acquisition and retention.

The founders of EdgeTier want to remove the complexities associated with current methods of customer experience management and improve the quality of analysis with machine learning and natural language processing that monitor conversations.

“Companies will simply not be able to compete without AI and machine learning augmenting their ability to understand and support their customers at scale,” said Lynn, who is the CEO.

“We want to help more contact centres and customer experience professionals recover the missed insights in their conversations, react faster to changes, and have the data they need at their fingertips to make decisions.”

In 2019, the company went on to win the Google Adopt a Startup programme after impressing judges with an AI customer support agent called Arthur, which supported customer care staff in dealing with complex queries.

Shortly before completing the Google Adopt a Startup programme, the company raised €1.5m in seed funding.

Today, EdgeTier operates in more than 20 countries across Europe and the Americas, processing billions of messages through their systems for some big clients, including Abercrombie & Fitch, LoveHolidays, Holiday Extras, CarTrawler, RyanAir, TUI Travel, Electric Ireland and Tipico.

The new jobs, some of which have been advertised on the company’s careers page, will range from roles across product, commercial and operations functions.

“This funding round allows us to deliver our ambitious product roadmap and scale to meet the growing demand for our platform in the market,” said Lehane, who is the chief revenue officer.

“We’re at the beginning of a wave of AI-enabled improvements to customer service, and EdgeTier is well positioned to lead this category to become the de facto data solution for contact centres,” added Joe Knowles, a partner at Smedvig Capital.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.