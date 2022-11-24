Irish HR-tech start-up raises €2.5m to provide tailored employee benefits

Since its founding in 2016, Eppione has supported more than 1,000 businesses across the world. It has teams in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New York.

Eppione, a Dublin-headquartered HR-tech start-up, has secured €2.5m funding to bring its platform to more markets.

The fresh investment, led by Dublin VC Delta Partners, brings the company’s total funding to date to €3.75m.

Eppione was founded in 2016 by David Kindlon, Neil Fallon and Ernest Legrand. It has grown since then to support more than 1,000 businesses around the world and has staff in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New York.

Its platform helps companies manage their employee benefits, with personalised and localised offerings. The start-up employs a team of experts in benefits, insurance and financial advice, and it is a regulated insurance brokerage.

Its tech also gives employers an insight into how their benefits offerings are performing, with an analytics module that creates automated reports into areas such as gender pay gaps and workforce diversity.

David Kindlon, co-founder and CEO of Eppione, said that this funding announcement is “just the beginning”.

“We have always sought to be a world leader in the employee benefits market, and this injection of capital will progress that vision. Employee benefits have long been overlooked by many employers as well as employees who are often unaware of what is available to them.”

Kindlon added that while the pandemic changed attitudes around employee benefits, the processes for accessing those benefits have not.

“We are here to change that, making employee benefits personal, simple and valuable for both employers and employees.”

Richard Barnwell, general partner at Delta Partners, added that with today’s globally distributed workforce, a new way of delivering localised employee benefits is “crucial for all businesses”.

“Eppione’s platform delivers a customised benefit experience for each employee, no matter their location, and gives the company a painless way to sign-up and manage their entire benefit offering, while unlocking huge cost savings and expert advisory services through the integrated insurance brokerage.”

Delta Partners funds early-stage start-ups in Ireland. Earlier this year, it announced its intention to back 30 emerging Irish tech players over the next few years from a €70m fund. In September, general partner Amy Neale gave SiliconRepublic.com her advice for founders.

