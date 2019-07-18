How this app aims to make the interview process seamless

Equitas is one of 12 finalists in the upcoming Invent 2019 competition. TechWatch’s Emily McDaid spoke to co-founder Michael Blakley to find out more.

Michael Blakley is passionate about levelling the playing field in companies’ recruitment processes, ensuring job candidates are given a fair and equal chance of being hired.

He spent eight years in London freelancing as an assessment consultant, where he looked after “the final part of the recruitment process after thousands of candidates are narrowed down to the final few”.

‘If you can have a normal conversation during the interview, you get so much more out of a candidate’

– MICHAEL BLAKLEY

His major clients at the time were Transport for London and the Prison Service. Both organisations wanted to ensure their employees represented the people they served – in other words, diversity was key.

Blakley previously lived in China, beginning his quest for inclusion. He said: “When I lived in China I was part of one of the most diverse teams I’ve ever been involved with. My Chinese rugby team had Americans, South Americans, Europeans, Chinese nationals – amongst 15 players there were more than 20 nationalities represented.”

Rugby has been a part of Blakley’s life for 25 years. Now, he also does Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which he says is the “best cardio in the world and it’s a bit like physical chess, all about technique and knowing what to do in different situations, so you’re continuously learning while getting fitter”. No stranger to fitness, he tells me he’s trying to break the elite barrier in the half-marathon, running it in just 75 minutes.

It’s very clear that Blakley is a driven person with big aspirations. Once he began his career in recruitment, he noticed that there were two issues many large companies faced. He said: “The first issue was that the person doing the hiring could just pick someone that they liked – maybe someone with a shared background, for instance. The second issue was that nothing was digital – it was all paper-based.”

All too often the process marginalised certain groups of people, and companies could often end up hiring very similar people from similar backgrounds. That was typically a systematic problem rather than an intentional choice.

The cost of bad recruiting

Blakley is now on a mission for equality and fairness. This month he’ll be launching Equitas, a software platform to alleviate problems in the recruitment process.

“It includes an interview app that allows you to audio-record your interviews, and in future they will be automatically transcribed into text for further analysis. The app will have all the questions that you’re going to ask in the interview, encouraging companies to base questions around their unique core values. Much of the interview process is around asking the right questions for the role, while also ensuring the candidate fits their company culture.”

Recruitment is one of the most expensive parts of running a business. But Blakley takes it further, pointing out that huge costs can come from damage to a company’s brand reputation from bad recruiting practices.

‘Virgin did a study that showed they were losing £4.4m a year from bad interviews and a poor assessment process’

– MICHAEL BLAKLEY

He said: “Virgin did a study that showed they were losing £4.4m a year from bad interviews and a poor assessment process. People were cancelling their subscription when they’d interviewed for a job with Virgin and didn’t get any interview feedback.”

Blakley is convinced his app will correct much of this process. He said: “Structured interviews have historically been rated as higher (51pc) for predicting job performance than unstructured interviews (38pc). Although recent research suggests this gap may be smaller, when combined with general mental ability assessments, structured interviews are one of the most effective ways to predict job performance.”

About Equitas

Version 1.0 is releasing in summer 2019

The company was founded in 2017 by Michael Blakley and George Oehlert

It makes the interview process seamless – “If you can have a normal conversation during the interview, you get so much more out of a candidate”

It gives structure around interview questions and the scoring process

The app enables companies to fairly judge job candidates based on ability, aptitude and attitude

It makes it easier for companies to give feedback after interviews

Future expansion plans include raising a seed round in Q4, raising around £150,000

The name Equitas means equality and fairness

By Emily McDaid, editor, TechWatch

A version of this article originally appeared on TechWatch

Equitas is a finalist in the annual Invent competition run by Catalyst, aiming to showcase the best and brightest innovators that Northern Ireland has to offer. Invent 2019 will take place on Thursday 10 October in Belfast, where 12 finalists will battle it out for a £33,000 prize fund.