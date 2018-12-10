Flipdish raises €4.8m in Series A to transform the future of food

Food ordering platform makes it possible for individual restaurants and takeaways to compete with larger food aggregators.

Online ordering and loyalty platform for takeaways and restaurants Flipdish has raised €4.8m in a Series A round led by Global Founders Capital with participation from Elkstone.

Earlier this year Flipdish raised €2.7 million from Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland and Growing Capital.

‘We give businesses of all sizes access to a world class online ordering platform’

The round will help accelerate the start-up’s growth by building out its product line and delivering greater service to its expanding worldwide customer base. The platform currently powers more than 1,000 restaurants across Europe and has enabled more than €25m in online orders to date.

This latest funding round comes on the back revenues at the company up more than 300pc in 2018 compared to 2017.

A takeaway success

Founded in 2015 by Irish brothers Conor and James McCarthy, Flipdish enables restaurants to directly accept online orders and manage their online presence and operations, without having to list on aggregator platforms. The system allows individual restaurants and restaurant chains to compete with food aggregators by accepting online orders directly from their customers with lower costs and a higher control over the customer experience.

“The food industry is of huge social and economic importance in the countries in which Flipdish operates. Over the last 10 years there has been a dramatic shift in the importance of technology in this industry.” says Flipdish CEO Conor McCarthy.

“It has become imperative for restaurants and takeaways to receive orders online and while the largest food chains have the resources to build software to handle this, it is prohibitively expensive for small and medium sized businesses. Flipdish is now democratising technology for these players.

“This round allows us to significantly accelerate the development of our product which plays an essential part in the daily businesses of over a thousand restaurants, takeaways and delis across Europe.

“We give businesses of all sizes access to a world class online ordering platform ensuring that they can compete with marketplaces. By making this technology available at an affordable price, owner operated takeaways everywhere can not only keep their doors open, but thrive.”