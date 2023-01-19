Cork’s Getvisibility to invest €1.2m to create its own AI Academy

The start-up aims to use the new programme to bring fresh talent to the company and expand its projects and studies.

Cork cybersecurity company Getvisibility plans to create its own AI Academy to address the skills gap in the tech sector.

The company plans to invest €1.2m over the next three years to develop the new programme, which will let people train in data science with the support of AI. The AI Academy will offer conferences, workshops, seminars and postgraduate fellowships for those who join.

Those who train in the programme will then have the option to stay within the data science department or join other parts of Getvisibility, such as the product development team.

The programme is being developed to bring new talent to the Cork start-up, which plans to grow its machine learning engineering and data science department to 30 people over the next three years.

The company said it is seeking data scientists with engineering expertise, but is also broadening its scope through this programme to find candidates who may not have engineering experience but a high level of academic expertise.

Getvisibility head of data science Vlad Constantinescu said the company is being “creative” to try find the right talent amid the current skills shortage.

“Having people who want to learn and are conscientious is the first part of the puzzle,” Constantinescu said. “The second part is equipping them with the means to develop new skills and enabling them to bring new ideas to the table.

“That’s where our AI Academy comes in. By finding the right people and enabling them to gain the necessary experience in-house, we are actively shaping our own pool of talent,” he added.

Getvisibility’s goal is to create its own team of data scientists that work across various projects and studies within the organisation. The company expects to work on roughly 100 different machine learning and data science projects throughout 2023.

The Cork start-up said this target will help position it to build new AI models stemming from data science studies for more sectors, including healthcare and insurance.

Getvisibility, founded in 2018 by Ronan Murphy and Mark Brosnan, has developed an AI-powered platform to manage and protect clients’ data.

The company aims to help firms create concise and accurate data security and compliance reports, while automating certain GDPR requests that require a response within one month.

Last October, Getvisibility pushed ahead on its international expansion plans by opening a new US office.

The Cork start-up raised €10m in Series A funding last March to accelerate its growth in key markets. This financing came less than a year after it raised more than €2m in a round led by former Eir chief executive Herb Hribar.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.