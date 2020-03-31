Global hackathon calls for help dealing with impacts of Covid-19

The Global Hack aims to come up with solutions to help fight future pandemics, and other crises, more effectively to prevent future shut-downs or at least make them easier to cope with.

Following the success of Estonia’s Hack the Crisis event earlier this month, which saw 1,000 participants from 20 countries take part in a remote hackathon, another European hackathon focusing on issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis is set to take place.

Entitled the Global Hack, the new event is calling on the global technology community to share and develop ideas for urgently needed solutions to the socio-economic crisis that is unfolding as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will run from 9 April to 12 April and according to Accelerate Estonia, is expected to attract more than 1m participants from around the world. Anybody who is interested can register here.

‘Online with no borders’

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former president of Estonia, said: “The crisis is far from over and the fight is real, but the future is now. We can battle the problems of the immediate crisis with solutions that also increase our longer-term resilience.

“We should consider how we support our changing relationships; a new economy; poor healthcare; and strengthening the arts. We must also develop effective solutions to respond to future pandemics and other crises so we never have to hide again.”

Hendrik Ilves, who was president of Estonia from 2006 to 2016, added: “Online, with no borders, tech activists are building solutions in an epic, rapid prototyping hackathon.”

The former president suggested that the upcoming event could be one of the largest hackathons ever held online. He said: “This is a unique time when the whole world is fighting the same problem together.”

According to Accelerate Estonia, events being held as part of the Global Hack hackathon have reached more than 100,000 participants in countries all over the world, “from India to Brazil”.

Some of the countries involved so far include Italy, Poland, Germany, the UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Afghanistan and Denmark.

What the solutions could look like

The event aims to look at how technology can be used for crisis response and how companies can build competitive edges in the post-crisis era. Two-thirds of the ideas submitted so far have been related to crisis response, according to Accelerate Estonia.

Estonia’s last hackathon, set up by Accelerate Estonia and Garage48, was lauded by the country’s current president, Kersti Kaljulaid. She said: “This is a genuine example of an initiative that leads people to look for solutions to the challenges we face.

“The spread of coronavirus is a threat to our health and to our social and economic environment. It’s important to join forces and work towards solutions.”

Some of the solutions developed at the last hackathon included Zelos, a platform for connecting vulnerable, at-risk people with volunteers through a call centre and task dispatch app, to prevent further isolation and loneliness.

Another solution developed during the hackathon was the Ventit breathing apparatus, which aims to solve some of the issues associated with the scarcity of ventilators needed for patients experiencing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Registration for the event ends on 5 April. Teams will be announced on 7 April and participants will have the chance to communicate until the event ends on 11 April with demos and an award ceremony.