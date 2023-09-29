UK start-up Setmixer wins Global MediaTech Pitch Day in Berlin

Irish start-up Legitimate, co-founded by Caoimhe and Gerard Donnelly, was one of 10 finalists chosen from a pool of 400 start-ups at the competition.

UK-based start-up Setmixer has emerged victorious at the first Global MediaTech Pitch Day hosted by Raw Ventures yesterday (28 September).

The aim of the event is to serve as a platform for start-ups to connect with innovative mediatech companies, investors and industry leaders, accelerate their business growth and to secure up to $1m in investment, regardless of their development stage.

Irish start-up Legitimate, a former SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week, was one of 10 finalists at the event hosted in Potsdam, a city on the border of Berlin, Germany.

The 10 finalists were chosen from a pool of more than 400 global start-ups that are innovating technologies to help companies in the media sector to upgrade their business.

Founded by Pascal de Mul, a former global head of hardware partnerships at Spotify, Setmixer has developed a recording system that can anonymously capture and release live music in studio-level quality by connecting to the mixing desk of artists’ partner venues.

The Setmixer platform, which launched in 2021, is soon to get an AI integration that will improve auto-mixing, potentially allowing artists to promptly share their music with the public just minutes after a show.

As the winner of the best pitch presentation award, Setmixer has received €10,000 to grow its business. The judging panel included experts from Raw Ventures, Nvidia, the German Research Center for AI, CoinTelegraph as well as an AI-powered juror.

Victoria Palatnik, managing partner at Raw Ventures, said that selecting a winner from the “exception pool of start-ups” was a challenging experience.

“Ultimately, we identified a start-up with tremendous scalability, poised for 10-times growth within the next year. Their technology effectively addresses a widespread problem, offering a solution with mass-market appeal, not limited to the UK but with global potential,” she said of Setmixer.

“Additionally, the team’s expertise, including the founder’s background at Spotify, stood out as a key factor. This is why we have chosen them, and I am excited to move forward with discussions on the terms and conditions regarding our investment.”

Legitimate co-founders Caoimhe and Gerard Donnelly were present at the event, having made it through several rounds to become the only Irish start-up in the finals.

“It was a great experience being invited to pitch at the first Global MediaTech Pitch Day in Potsdam,” Caoimhe told SiliconRepublic.com.

“The team at Raw Ventures were great and the pitch day was so well organised. There’s some really cool things happening in media-tech right now. It was an opportunity to showcase what Legitimate’s AI can do and raise awareness of our brand in Europe.”

