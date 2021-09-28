HealthBeacon raises €6m to meet injection management tech demand

The Dublin-based company has been growing exponentially in recent years after major funding rounds, expansion plans and partnerships in the US.

Irish medtech HealthBeacon has raised €6m in its latest funding round to scale its team and meet growing demand for its medication management tech.

Led by Elkstone and Crow Rock Capital, the funding round brings the company’s total funding raised to €25m.

Last year, HealthBeacon raised €5.5m in an oversubscribed funding round that saw the firm announce plans to hire 70 new people in two years and expand into more global markets.

In June, HealthBeacon signed a multimillion-euro deal with US-based household appliance company Hamilton Beach Brands. The firm then announced it would triple its team in two years and roll out its injection care management system in the US and Canada.

Healthbeacon’s management system, Smart Sharps Bin, and its companion app, aims help patients manage injectable medications, adhere to treatment schedules, and safely dispose of used sharps. Launched in 2014, the system is available in 15 global markets.

Based on internal research accepted by the National Association of Speciality Pharmacy, the company found a 19pc improvement in therapy persistence by patients who inject medications at home using HealthBeacon’s tech when compared to those who didn’t.

Expected surge in demand

The business was founded in 2013 by CEO Jim Joyce and CTO Kieran Daly, and now has offices in Dublin and Boston. Joyce said that HealthBeacon’s Smart Sharps Bin is the first of its kind to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“With over 30 million people across Europe and North America administering injections in the home, an estimated half of whom fail to adhere to their medication schedule, our technology offers a real solution to a significant health and safety challenge today,” he added.

HealthBeacon is now expecting a surge in demand for its tech after securing 12 new contracts with pharma companies, speciality pharmacies, and insurers last year, in addition to its partnership with Hamilton Beach Brands.

Novartis Ireland is one of many big names in HealthBeacon’s list of customers. Audrey Derveloy, general manager of Novartis Ireland, said that the medtech’s inject care management system helps patients stick to schedules and gives them “the best chance of a positive outcome”.

“The uptake by our patients has been very strong and we have enjoyed working with the HealthBeacon team over the past couple of years,” she added.

