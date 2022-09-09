Irish fitness software start-up LegitFit raises €1m to expand in the UK

LegitFit CEO Ryan O’Neill said that the Cork start-up plans to double its customer base over the next 12 months.

Irish fitness software provider LegitFit has closed a €1m seed funding round to help accelerate its expansion into the UK.

Based in Cork, LegitFit has developed a platform that provides scheduling and management software for fitness businesses. It aims to cut down on administrative work in gyms and studios, and includes tools for bookings, scheduling, communications, billing and payments.

The latest funding round was led by Irish early-stage VC firm Delta Partners, among other investors. LegitFit has been previously backed by accelerators such as Ignite and TechStars.

“This is a really exciting milestone for our company and for our customers – some of whom are investors,” said LegitFit CEO Ryan O’Neill.

“It’s been a phenomenal year of growth for us, and this funding will be a catalyst to further progress being leaders in the Irish market as well as establishing a firm foothold in the UK market which we started earlier this year.”

Since its founding in 2019 by O’Neill, Gearoid Collins and Ian O’ Sullivan, the start-up has expanded its business to 15 countries. LegitFit acquired GoFyt, a UK-based fitness marketplace company, last August – marking its entry into the UK market.

“The customer-obsessed focus of the LegitFit team and their ability to build a product that delivers what fitness business owners actually need, in a complex and rapidly evolving industry, compelled us to invest,” said Rich Barnwell of Delta Partners.

The Delta Partners VC fund is backed by Bank of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and Fexco, among others. The latest investment brings total funding raised by LegitFit to €1.6m.

O’Neill added that he plans to double the company’s customer base over the next 12 months and “explore new opportunities” such as franchises and chains.

“It’s amazing that the seedling of an idea in college has rapidly grown into a strong business making real revenues. I think the best part is that we get the opportunity to help thousands of people make a major impact on their communities and their own lives.”

