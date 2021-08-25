Irish fitness software provider LegitFit acquires UK platform GoFyt

The Cork start-up will provide new features to GoFyt’s current user base as it aims to grow its place in the international fitness industry.

Irish fitness software company LegitFit is furthering its international expansion by acquiring GoFyt, a UK-based fitness marketplace company.

LegitFit is a Cork start-up that provides scheduling and management software for fitness businesses. Its tech aims to cut down on administrative work in gyms and studios, and includes tools for bookings, scheduling, communications, billing and payments.

Meanwhile, GoFyt is a platform designed to help users book physiotherapists, massage therapists, personal trainers and fitness classes. Trainers and other professionals can use the platform to advertise their services.

LegitFit said the acquisition would give GoFyt customers more features and tools.

“We have a major vision for the company here at LegitFit and, moreover, for the industry as a whole”, said Ryan O’ Neill, co-founder and CEO of LegitFit.

“With this acquisition, we believe that we’re going to be able to support thousands of more fitness entrepreneurs across the world to start-up and scale-up successful businesses with our simple, all-in-one management software.”

LegitFit was chosen for the Ignite NI accelerator programme this year to help grow its business. It has also been backed by Enterprise Ireland and Techstars.

The acquisition of GoFyt is part of LegitFit’s plan to move into the UK market. The company also said it is planning to introduce new functionalities on its platform over the next year.

GoFyt co-founder Andrew McCracken said the LegitFit team has a “refined focus” as well as “other complimentary skills combined with impressive momentum” despite the impact of the pandemic over the past year.

“Both GoFyt and LegitFit complement each other in outlook, vision and energy,” he added. “It made sense to join them and help them further their efforts. Ryan and the team have both incredible vision and drive, we are excited to help them go from strength to strength!”