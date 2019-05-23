10 global fintechs join NadiFin accelerator in Dublin and Luxembourg

First NadiFin cohort will be immersed in a full-on fintech curriculum.

10 start-ups from all over the world have been selected for the first cohort of the new NadiFin global fintech accelerator, which will reward €100,000 to the winning start-up.

The accelerator is powered by MiddleGame Ventures and Farvest in partnership with the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology, Enterprise Ireland and the Fintech & Payments Association of Ireland.

The cohort will participate in a customised curriculum built from the ground up with experienced venture capital knowledge from MiddleGame Ventures.

Partners for the 2019 NadiFin Fintech accelerator programme include Pictet, Fuchs, Telindus, Arendt, Enterprise Ireland, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, Grant Thornton, WeWork Labs, Amazon Web Services and Stripe.

The first cohort accelerator convened this week in Luxembourg and will be reconvening in Dublin from 10 to 14 June.

“The NadiFin programme gives unparalleled insights into which start-up is ready and which is not when it comes to achieving the next level of investment and commercial traction,” explained Pascal Bouvier, managing partner at MiddleGame Ventures.

The first NadiFin cohort

The 10 fintechs taking part in the first cohort are:

Apla

Apla is a full-service blockchain technology company that enables governments and businesses to work faster, safer and with greater impact.

Blocks

Blocks connects investors to real-estate opportunities around the world.

Corlytics

Corlytics enables smart regulatory compliance for financial institutions and regulators globally.

Gardenia Technologies

Gardenia Technologies improves profitability through data-driven advanced analytics and ML-driven working capital finance and risk management.

Gecko Governance

Gecko Governance has created a blockchain-enabled regtech platform for the asset management, banking and digital asset sectors.

Governance.com

Governance.com enables regulated companies to meet the requirements of an ever-changing regulated marketplace by unlocking data from across organisational silos.

Mattereum

Mattereum creates decentralised digital twins for physical assets to automate, helping enforce contracts and manage all kinds of assets.

Minna Technologies

Minna Technologies is a subscription management platform for retail banks that enables customers to get an overview of, cancel and improve their subscriptions.

Nivaura

Nivaura creates digital investment banking platforms to automate the primary issuance and administration of instruments such as loans, bonds and structured notes.

Scanovate

Scanovate is an all-in-one, cyber-identity platform that makes compliance and KYC simple and secure by automating and customising front- and back-end processes.

Updated, 12.20pm, 23 May 2019: This article was updated to reduce the number in the cohort from 11 to 10 as LogSentinel pulled out.