5 digital start-ups land €135,000 each in NDRC funding

New companies join one of Europe’s leading accelerators.

The NDRC (National Digital Research Centre) has invested €675,000 in five promising new start-ups spanning the realms of health, aquaculture and autotech.

The ventures in the latest cohort will receive an investment of €135,000 each. €100,000 of this is cash and the remaining €35,000 is in value-added supports.

‘Following a successful first decade of investing, this latest cohort of businesses brings the number of companies NDRC has invested in close to the 300 mark’

– BEN HURLEY

Based at its Digital Exchange offices in Dublin’s iconic Liberties district, the start-ups will work with its team over the course of the extended six-month programme, helping them move towards attracting further private investment.

Greater regional focus

NDRC said it invested in 32 new start-ups during 2018, and the number of companies in its portfolio has grown to nearly 300 in the 11 years since its foundation.

The accelerator said it will be investing in more businesses later this year, with a second Dublin accelerator. NDRC at PorterShed in Galway is due to commence in the coming weeks and the centre is currently sourcing ventures for NDRC at ArcLabs in Waterford.

“It’s great to welcome this latest cohort into NDRC, with our refined investment model seeing these companies backed with greater funds to help bring them on to the next stage of development,” said NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

“Bringing a start-up from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to help with that progression.

“Following a successful first decade of investing, this latest cohort of businesses brings the number of companies NDRC has invested in close to the 300 mark,” Hurley said.

5 NDRC start-ups to watch in 2019

Aqualicence

Aqualicense improves wait times for organisations seeking aquaculture licenses, which can take more than 10 years to acquire through traditional means.

Machine Learning Programs

Machine Learning Programs uses machine learning and statistical models to improve performance and returns for the insurance industry. It does this by predicting the likelihood of people making claims.

MEG

MEG enables frontline medical workers to spend more time with patients and less time with administrative workloads by creating mobile-first, paperless tools that drive quality improvement in healthcare.

Spire

Spire is a vehicle incident management business allowing drivers, recovery companies and insurers a faster, easier way to handle post-incident situations.

Sproose

Sproose provides companies with a suite of services – laundry, bike repair, couriers, dentistry etc – to enhance procurement, management, promotion and reporting of employee engagement.