NCBI launches its first online clothing shop with Thriftify

Through Thriftify, Irish charities can move their retail stores online to deal with the impact that Covid-19 has had on revenue.

To adapt to the difficult circumstances retailers are facing during the Covid-19 crisis, the National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) announced that it has launched online fashion sales.

The charity offers a range of services to people experiencing sight loss, including counselling, employment advice and emotional support, as well as access to assistive technologies and low-vision solutions.

Each year, NCBI needs to raise €3m to keep operating at existing levels and in the current economy that is becoming increasingly difficult. The company raises a significant amount of its revenue from the 120 charity shops that it has across Ireland.

Adapting to the situation

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, NCBI has had to close all 120 of its stores in Ireland which means that it has seen a decrease in income, which is expected to have an impact on the charity’s front-line services.

To bring products from the bricks-and-mortar stores online, NCBI has partnered with Irish start-up Thriftify to provide an online outlet for thrift shoppers who are now limiting their activities outside of the home.

With Thriftify, NCBI has uploaded hundreds of products that would have been otherwise sold in one of its stores.

Rosie Henson, NCBI’s head of retail, said: “As retailers we are always seeking to innovate and improve how we do things. With the temporary closure of our shops, we’ve had to act fast to find a way of maintaining a connection with our customers and develop alternative ways to raise funds for our services.

“We were one of the first charities to begin working with Thriftify, initially selling books and other small items so it’s great to now be able to sell our fashion as well. While it’s still only a small percentage of what’s available in our stores, we want to let people know that they can still support our work and get a bargain at the same time.”

According to NCBI, the current operation which is running out of the NCBI warehouse in Naas is following all of the government guidelines regarding social distancing and that all of the items the charity has put on sale have been steam-cleaned and many are brand new.

Designed specifically for the charity sector

Thriftify has been helping other charities based in Ireland since retailers closed their doors in March. Other charities that have partnered with the start-up include the Dublin Simon Community, the Irish Cancer Society and Oxfam.

The start-up designed its platform specifically to help the charity sector to bring their products online.

Rónán Ó Dálaigh, CEO of Thriftify said: “Fashion is a new area for us. Up until now, we’ve focused the technology on items that are barcoded. We’ve had to turn things around incredibly quickly to get the solution for fashion working, but we’re delighted to be able to help in whatever way we can.

“I suppose the great thing about digital technology like ours is that it enables retailers who would have typically just relied on the punter walking in the door for sales, to broaden their reach to the global market.

“I think there’s a great opportunity for bricks-and-mortar retailers to embrace digital commerce as a way of making more money, but also as a way of building resilience.”