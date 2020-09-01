Cork companies unite to help ‘next generation of software entrepreneurs’

With the Teamwork Catalyst 2.0 programme, software entrepreneurs can get access to the Republic of Work co-working space and mentorship opportunities.

Republic of Work, the co-working space in Cork city, has partnered with Cork-headquartered project-management software company Teamwork to roll out a new programme aimed at supporting software entrepreneurs.

Called Teamwork Catalyst 2.0, the initiative will give new SaaS businesses access to Republic of Work’s campus, mentoring opportunities from entrepreneurs, and support on projects such as app development and web design, and developing concepts and routes to market.

Two people from every successful business will get full access to Republic of Work, including its membership programme that offers weekly ‘lunch and learns’ and monthly masterclasses. They’ll also have the opportunity to take part in a new podcast series set to be recorded at the campus’s podcast studio, which is shared with Newstalk and TodayFM.

Teamwork’s founders, Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger, and Republic of Work director Dan Kiely have said they will mentor entrepreneurs taking part in the programme.

Kiely, the former Voxpro CEO who invested in Republic of Work earlier this year, said that the collaboration with Teamwork aims to “give these companies the best possible fighting chance”.

“Republic of Work offers them a solid foundation with state-of-the-art facilities and a wealth of resources at their disposal,” he said. “It also gives them access to a strong community network, something that has always played a vital role in the success of businesses that I’ve been involved with.

“I know personally the challenges that these businesses will face, and I look forward to sharing the wisdom of my experience with those who join the programme.”

Coppinger added that his own experiences of the entrepreneurial scene inspired him to help others. “When Dan and I started Teamwork, we were just two developers running a consultancy business who had spotted a gap in the market.

“That next success story is out there, and Teamwork Catalyst 2.0 is our way of supporting the next generation. They will make mistakes, and they will learn from them, but knowing that they have an office they can use and help at the end of a telephone line will hopefully give them an advantage.”

Applications for the Teamwork Catalyst programme are now open.