Investors warn tech founders and CEOs of economic downturn

Inflation, geopolitical issues and poor markets have urged leading investors such as Sequoia and Lightspeed to warn tech leaders to prepare for the worst.

Prominent Silicon Valley VC firms and start-up accelerators such as Sequoia, Lightspeed and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders to brace themselves for an economic downturn in the tech industry.

Inflation, the war in Ukraine, and poor market performance in tech have all been cited as reasons behind what Sequoia called a “crucible moment” in venture capital, in a story first reported on by The Information.

The VC giant – which is famous for making early bets on Google, Apple, Uber and WhatsApp – issued its warning to tech founders in a 52-slide presentation called ‘Adapting to Endure’ last week, reminiscent to its ‘RIP Good Times’ presentation during the 2008 financial crash.

Sequoia hasn’t always been right in predicting the seriousness of downturns, however. In 2020, the VC firm presented another warning titled ‘Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020’, urging founders and CEOs to brace themselves for turbulence. Instead, we went into a tech boom.

This time, however, Sequoia thinks things are different. The firm urged founders to not expect a speedy economic recovery like the one during the pandemic because the monetary and fiscal policy tools that propelled that bounce-back “have been exhausted”, The Information reported.

“Don’t view [cuts] as a negative, but as a way to conserve cash and run faster,” it suggested.

Earlier this month, Lightspeed, another big VC firm which has backed companies including social network Snap and crypto exchange FTX, wrote in a blogpost that the boom times of the last decade “are unambiguously over”, akin to the 2008 crash and the dot-com bubble in 2000.

Y Combinator, the tech start-up accelerator that has helped Airbnb and Stripe on their feet, told founders in an email shared on Twitter that things “don’t look good” and that the safe move is “to plan for the worst”.

“If the current situation is as bad as the last two economic downturns, the best way to prepare is to cut costs and extend your runway within the next 30 days.” The accelerator has also posted a video on how to save a start-up during an economic downturn.

Nasdaq is down around 25pc from its all-time-high in November, according to The Wall Street Journal, while Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group reported a $26.2bn loss in the first quarter as a result of plummeting valuations of portfolio tech companies.

These warnings come as several new and big European tech players have been laying off staff to cut workforce and save on expenses. Last week, Swedish fintech Klarna said it will lay off 10pc of all its workforce, while Grocery delivery start-up Gorillas said it was cutting theirs in half.

Bolt financial, the one-click checkout unicorn based in San Francisco, announced plans to lay off about 250 – roughly one-third – of its workforce, according to Bloomberg. This comes just months after a $355m funding round that gave the fintech an $11bn valuation.

