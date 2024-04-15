Stripe raises $694m as investors speculate IPO

A filing with the SEC shows that Stripe raised fresh funding by selling shares after being valued at $65bn in February.

Stripe, the Irish-founded global fintech giant, recently raised more than $694m in a stock sale that it first announced in February.

According to a regulatory filing published with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday (12 April), Stripe sold $694.16m in stocks amid growing investor interest in a potential IPO.

The latest funding comes less than two months since the company founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010 was valued at $65bn after signing agreements with investors to provide liquidity to its current and former employees in a tender offer, which allowed employees to cash out their stock – likely providing the fintech giant with more flexibility before going public.

Chief financial officer Steffan Tomlinson said at the time that the valuation came amid “strong momentum” with a range of clients, from newly formed start-ups to sophisticated enterprises such as Alaska Airlines, Best Buy, Lotus Cars, Microsoft, Uber and Zara.

“When we first partnered with Stripe in 2010, it was a scrappy payments innovator,” Roelof Botha, managing partner at Sequoia Capital, one of the company’s many investors, said then.

“More than a decade later, Stripe has evolved beyond payments to set a new standard for financial infrastructure – driving significant revenue growth for its users. The company’s attention to the most minuscule details delivers outsized results.”

Stripe describes itself as a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. It is one the world’s most well-known fintech companies and is widely regarded as the best example of an Irish start-up success story on the world stage.

Last year, as the company celebrated 10 years in Ireland, it revealed that Irish businesses had processed more than €20bn in payments through Stripe. Some of its Irish clients include Wayflyer, Glofox (which was acquired by a US tech group in 2022), Irish Life, Smyths Toys and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Stripe experienced its busiest four-day period ever over the Black Friday weekend in November last year, claiming it processed more than 300m transactions. It processed more than $1trn of payments for its clients last year, a 25pc increase year-on-year.

