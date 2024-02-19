SETU programme to help Irish entrepreneurs in the south-east

The free pre-accelerator programmes will be delivered by specialist innovation advisory firm Resolve Partners to boost entrepreneurship in the south-east region.

South East Technological University (SETU) has launched a new pre-accelerator programme for early-stage innovators and entrepreneurs.

Known as StartX, the programme will support four cohorts of entrepreneurs, each thematically focused on a different area of innovation from design and biotechnology to information and communication systems.

Between March and May, SETU said participants will be exposed to insights and experience from industry veterans and directed towards stage-appropriate supports available to them within the local ecosystem. Applications are currently open and close on Friday (23 February).

Fully funded by the university, the programme is free and will be delivered by Resolve Partners, a specialist innovation advisory firm that has previously developed programmes such as Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green accelerator.

Dr James O’Sullivan, head of innovation and commercialisation at SETU, said that StartX is “uniquely designed” for regional engagement between participants and the university to develop the “most impactful” start-up environment.

“As the fulcrum for innovation in the region, supported by our internationally renowned Gateways, SETU is delighted and excited to be in a position to provide this wonderful opportunity to train and work with our entrepreneurial community,” O’Sullivan said.

SETU said the StartX programme will be delivered in-person at a range of venues across the south-east. Participants will attend a series of learning and mentoring sessions between March and May, engaging with speakers and businesses from across the tech ecosystem.

Participation is open to entrepreneurs and innovators from any background, including the academic community, early-stage entrepreneurs and even people who run local businesses who are looking for an “innovative edge” to grow their businesses.

SETU said there are cash prizes to be won as part of the StartX programme, as well as hot-desking facilities and free consultancy sessions with leading professional services firms. StartX will lead up to an innovation conference in May to mark the end of the programme.

