US edtech acquires SoapBox Labs to bring AI to more classrooms

As part of the deal, the value of which was not disclosed, Curriculum Associates will become the parent company of SoapBox Labs, which will be its R&D hub in Ireland.

SoapBox Labs, the Irish company that makes AI-powered voice technology for children, has been acquired by US-based edtech Curriculum Associates.

Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates, said that the two companies share a commitment to improve student outcomes by expanding access to high-quality instructional materials and innovative technologies.

“This groundbreaking partnership will bring state-of-the-art voice technology to more classrooms, helping to ensure every learner is set up for success. It will also deepen and expand an asset-based, inclusive approach to learning across our entire product line,” he said.

Founded in 2013 by former Bell Labs researcher Dr Patricia Scanlon, Dublin-based SoapBox Labs creates, builds and innovates around children’s speech, designing algorithms and using deep learning to develop accurate and safe voice technology for kids as young as three.

Previously named one of Dublin’s hottest start-ups by Wired, SoapBox Labs expanded into the US in early 2021 – capitalising on significant growth in the edtech market. Scanlon was also appointed as Ireland’s first AI ambassador last year.

“From the start, SoapBox has been on a mission to build voice technology that powers equitable, engaging and frictionless digital learning experiences for all kids, regardless of age, accent or dialect,” Scanlon said.

“This partnership with Curriculum Associates will allow us to fulfil this mission for even more young students and their teachers.”

Founded in 1969 and based in Massachusetts, Curriculum Associates designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools to make learning accessible to a diverse pool of students.

Last month, Scanlon said at the Learnovation Summit that AI can “level the playing field” when it comes to education.

“Not everybody has access to low student-teacher ratios, after school tutors, helpful parents at home, English as their first language – you can see how that more individualised help can really help in education,” she said.

“Maybe somebody never gets to go to college, but they can educate themselves to a certain point with AI. Not the point of a full format education system, but a tool to help and that’s where the productivity aspect comes in.”

