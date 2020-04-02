What should start-ups expect during the Covid-19 crisis?

A new report looking at the impact of Covid-19 on start-up ecosystems suggests which start-ups might feel the effects first and how governments can support young companies to help keep people employed.

On Wednesday (1 April), research and policy advisory organisation Startup Genome published a report detailing the impact that Covid-19 has had on global start-up ecosystems. The report is the first instalment in what is set to be a series, according to Startup Genome.

The report looks at the impact that the spread of Covid-19 has had on business in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, China and Oceania.

Although the economic fallout of this global crisis could be very significant, Startup Genome’s report reminds readers that “crisis begets opportunity” and highlights lessons that should be learned from previous recessions.

Learning from China

The report opens by examining the impact that Covid-19 has had on China’s start-up ecosystem, as this is where the effects of shut-downs and reduced spending were first felt. In January and February 2020, China’s industrial output dropped by 13.5pc while retail sales decreased by 20.5pc year-on-year.

Startup Genome said: “Chinese VC deals have contracted between 50 and 57 percentage points relative to the rest of the world since the onset of the crisis, as our analysis shows.

“If a drop like that happens globally, even just for two months, approximately $28bn in start-up investment will go missing in 2020, with a dramatic impact on start-ups.”

The report suggested that many new start-ups will struggle to raise new rounds of funding and that the first to run out of cash “will be those who started to fundraise in the last few months, nearing the end of their runway before the crash”.

“With start-ups needing to raise money every 12 to 18 months with three to six months’ worth of cash at closing, a six-month drought in VC deals could wipe out a large portion of start-ups,” the report stated.

The impact could potentially be worse due to the reduction in customer purchasing power and disappearing suppliers caused by the crisis.

VC funding in previous recessions

The report said that it’s worth examining what happened in previous recessions. Although fewer dollars were invested, more companies got funded.

“This suggests that businesses that are able to become cash efficient might become even more likely to raise money following a recession, albeit at lower valuations and lower total funds raised. Even more importantly, these estimates based on the Chinese and Asian experiences as well as past history are not destiny,” writes Startup Genome.

The organisation said that start-ups and VC funds have the opportunity to actively change the outcome by improving the situation for founders and for the economy. It also suggested that recessions offer new opportunities to start-ups as it may be easier to acquire talent.

Startup Genome noted that more than half of Fortune 500 companies started during a recession or bear market and that more than 50 tech unicorns were founded between 2007 and 2009. These companies that sprung out of the last recession are now worth a collective $145.2bn and include the likes of Asana, Quora and Airbnb.

Employment in start-ups

The report also examines the significant number of people in the US seeking unemployment insurance in March 2020, marking the largest number of people losing their jobs in a single week since records began in 1967. With more than 3.3m unemployed in the third week of March, the figure is five times higher than the previous record from October 1982.

“As Covid-19 continues to trigger more lockdowns and quarantines, the economic toll, on top of the more dire human life toll, will be tremendous,” the report warns.

However, it notes that start-ups “are the number one engine of job creation in our modern economies”, which means that it is imperative for governments and private leaders to act in a concerted fashion.

The report suggests that during recessions, large corporations tend to focus on cutting down staff while the companies hiring tend to be young firms expanding their operations and growing through particular opportunities coming from the crisis.

“There is reason to be optimistic about economic restarts following the shutdowns,” the report explains. “China, the first place to be hit by the virus, is slowly coming back to work: offices are being used again – as we see from our ecosystem partners in the country – and manufacturers like Foxconn (the maker of most iPhones in China) announced they will be back to normal productions schedule around the end of March.”

The report also highlighted that LinkedIn data from China is showing that the number of companies hiring is slowly rebounding, but is yet to reach its previous levels.