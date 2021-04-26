Tacenda hits €300,000 in first days of crowdfunding campaign

The Dublin AI start-up is targeting a goal of €600,000 at a valuation of €2m to fund further product development and testing.

Tacenda, a Dublin start-up using AI to improve companies’ revenue operations, has raised €300,000 in the first few days of its equity crowdfunding campaign as it eyes a goal of €600,000.

Founded a year ago, Tacenda is a SaaS start-up that is developing an artificial intelligence platform for syncing up a business’s various revenue operations to ensure that departments within a company are aligned.

Tacenda’s platform creates a real-time view of disparate departments, whether it’s finance or customer services, and tracks more than 130 key performance metrics.

Tacenda generates its own revenue through monthly subscriptions. According to the start-up, it is currently in beta tests with four “high profile” global software companies.

“Our beta tests indicate significant up-lifts in the revenue generating performance of our trial customers and we believe now is the time to bring in new funding to really target this €100bn market,” chief executive David Burke said.

“Having completed our initial proof of concept trials last year to great success, we are now seeking to progress to full roll-out.”

The crowdfunding campaign is being carried out on Spark Crowfunding’s platform, which has been used by start-ups like Moby and Akkure to raise funds from individual investors, with the latter raising €1.2m in less than two weeks.

Tacenda, which is targeting a €2m valuation with its campaign, plans to invest the funds in further testing and roll-outs of its platform.

Along with launching the crowdfunding campaign, Martin Moran, a founder member of Salesforce EMEA, has invested in Tacenda and joined the board.

“The team at Tacenda is highly qualified and well positioned to exploit this global opportunity from its base in Dublin and I look forward to making my contribution to accelerating the growth rates of the company,” Moran said.