10 TCD student start-ups taking part in LaunchBox 2020

We look at 10 start-ups participating in the LaunchBox accelerator programme, where they are developing solutions such as reusable takeaway containers and digital pain management platforms.

This summer, 10 teams of student entrepreneurs with innovative start-up solutions joined Trinity College Dublin’s (TCD) accelerator programme, LaunchBox.

The accelerator, which is run in partnership with Bank of Ireland, provides student start-ups with mentorship, funding and access to investors. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event is taking place online for the first time, rather than in Trinity’s Tangent facility.

Now in its eighth year, LaunchBox has worked with start-ups including Touchtech Payments (which was acquired by Stripe in 2019), digital media creation platform Artomatix and horse racing medical record start-up Equine MediRecord.

Here, we take a look at the 10 start-ups taking part in this year’s LaunchBox accelerator programme.

Arís Recycling

Arís Recycling was set up to recycle cigarette butts into high-quality plastic products. The start-up recognised that cigarette butts are the most common form of litter in the world and is seeking new ways to tackle the issue of tobacco waste. Arís Recycling’s goal is to clean and recycle cigarette butts in the hopes that they end up in a destination other than landfill or an ocean.

CFlood

CFlood was set up to provide a new platform for the communication of flood prediction models. While the models themselves have improved in recent years, the way that this information is communicated has not changed in more than 70 years.

The start-up acknowledges that the use of paper is inefficient and allows for error, so it has developed a platform that allows flooding data to be easily and accurately visualised by both engineers and members of the public.

Divorshe

Divorshe is a legal-tech company targeting women who are frustrated by the lengthy and costly process of obtaining a divorce. The start-up aims to build an easy-to-use and straightforward platform to complete the process from start to finish, decreasing error rates in paperwork and reducing the time it takes for solicitors to review and process the required documentation.

EVE

The Electric Vehicle Ecosystem (EVE) is a student start-up developing charging stations for electric vehicles, with the goal of making them as accessible as petrol stations by creating an ecosystem that drastically increases coverage of charging options for electric car owners. Through an app, electric car drivers will be able to find an available and accessible charging station.

Frosted

Frosted is a revenue-generating media platform that showcases Irish urban music and culture. The start-up uses engaging video content, articles and events to try and change the way that artists and creatives are promoted, making it easier to discover talented musicians across Ireland.

Oak Digital Health

To treat pain and fatigue associated with chronic conditions, Oak Digital Health has created a digital platform that delivers evidence-based techniques that are trusted by clinicians, in order to help manage patient health.

ProMotion

ProMotion connects brands with bicycle owners, providing advertisers with the opportunity to use private bicycles as a medium for advertising, while simultaneously rewarding willing participants for their eco-friendly and health-positive choice of transport.

Rezero

Rezero’s environmental initiative aims to replace single use takeaway packaging with reusable situations, through a national deposit-return network and shared pool of resources to prevent disposables ending up in landfills.

The start-up helps customers place an order, pay a deposit on their containers and enjoy their meal before returning the container for a refill or deposit refund. The start-up won the Provost’s Innovation Challenge at Tangent in 2020.

Solar Flare

Solar Flare’s goal is to produce natural gas by using sunlight. The start-up’s technology mimics photosynthesis to transform carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into clean, carbon-neutral and recycled fossil fuels.

Volymi

Volymi’s solution is aimed at paralysed wheelchair users. The start-up is developing a system that measures the volume of a users’ catheter bag and sends valuable information to the user, such as hydration levels and the current capacity of the bag, with the goal of reducing user anxiety and the level of external care they need.

