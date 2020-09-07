Turing bags $14m to help firms hire remote software engineers

Turing uses data science and artificial intelligence to source and vet software engineers and match them with companies that are hiring.

Turing, a Palo Alto-based start-up that helps companies hire software engineers, has raised $14m in a funding round led by Foundation Capital.

Other investors in the round included executives from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon.

Turing has built an automated platform that aims to help companies reduce the time it takes to hire remote software engineers. It taps into a global pool of developers to help businesses hire in markets such as San Francisco and New York, where it can be difficult and expensive to hire and retain talented software engineers.

There are currently 160,000 developers from 140 countries signed up on the platform. It uses a combination of data science and artificial intelligence as part of its sourcing, vetting and management tools to match professionals with companies.

Increased demand during Covid-19

Jonathan Siddharth, co-founder and CEO of Turing, said: “Turing was able to raise such an impressive seed funding round because more and more companies have now shifted to being remote-first. Covid-19 has accelerated a shift to remote work that was already underway for a few years.

“Fast-scaling tech companies need Silicon Valley-calibre remote talent, and they needed it yesterday. Hiring and retaining high-quality engineers in the Bay Area is costly, and it takes a long time to find the perfect developer who’s the right fit.”

Siddharth added that Turing’s vetting system is “extremely rigorous” and was designed by engineering leaders from Big Tech firms. It can evaluate developers based on different job types, technologies and seniority levels.

CTO and co-founder of the business, Vijay Krishnan, said that the platform updates developer profiles with on-the-job performance data that makes future matches more accurate for employers. The co-founders realised the potential of remote global workers while scaling their last AI start-up with remote distributed teams.

With its latest batch of funding, Turing intends to continue developing its platform, refine its automated matching, monitoring and management tools and increase its headcount in sales, engineering and marketing.