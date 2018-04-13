UK and Irish businesses compete for £1m Voom Pitch 2018 prize pot

Voom Pitch 2018 is the UK and Ireland’s largest pitching competition – and it’s still open for entries.

Voom Pitch 2018 has already seen hundreds of entries from UK and Irish start-ups and SMEs, with the top 80 pitches going through to the semi-final heat in Manchester after the public voting portion of the contest closes on 15 May.

More than just cash prizes

There is still time to enter and be in with a chance to pitch live to Sir Richard Branson and a whole host of business figureheads in this year’s contest.

As well as a share of the prize pot worth £1m, entrants can win an out-of-home advertising campaign from JCDecaux and a first-stage funding programme from G by Grant Thornton. An array of prizes from Voom Pitch 2018 partners will be unveiled in the coming days.

Irish entrant CleverBooks, based in Dublin, is leading the poll for entries in the Small Business category. CEO and founder Darya Yegorina produces educational texts that use augmented reality to bring a bit of magic to the classroom. She believes that by harnessing the power of moving pictures and graphics, learning doesn’t just become more fun, but kids retain the knowledge more effectively, too.

Experience, exposure, networking

Yegorina said: “Voom 2018 offers experience, exposure and networking opportunities. Education must adapt and change with the modern world. We can’t teach today’s kids in exactly the same way that we were taught, so hopefully we’re in with a chance.”

Paul Farrell, vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media, said: “Voom Pitch is giving so many Irish businesses the chance to showcase their idea, location and elevate Ireland’s creative business sector. We really want to see an Irish company make it through to the finals and are asking the people of Ireland to vote for the company they think should get through. It is an amazing opportunity and past entrants will tell you that firsthand.”

Other Irish entrants include Ruban, a marketing and communications platform based in Wexford that connects local businesses and services with the community around them; and Junior Einsteins Science Club, a company that offers science-based fun such as birthday parties and after-school science clubs.

Interested organisations can find out more on the Voom website.