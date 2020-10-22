Irish start-up Wayflyer raises $10.2m in seed capital

Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, graduates of UCC and UCD, will use the funding to scale their e-commerce funding and analytics platform.

Wayflyer, the e-commerce financing and marketing analytics firm headquartered in Dublin, has raised $10.2m in seed capital. The funding round was led by QED Investors, with contributions from Middlegame Ventures, Speedinvest and FGFE.

Wayflyer has said it is scaling to meet surging demand in the e-commerce sector as a result of Covid-19. Its latest funding will support its global expansion and technology development and help it finance up to 1,000 more e-commerce platforms in the next year. The company said it is on track to reach profitability in 2021.

There are currently four Wayflyer offices across New York, Dublin, London and Sydney. Its clients to date include Ambr Eyewear, Oral Essentials and Dublin bike-sharing service Moby.

The company was founded as a “pure data analytics company” by CEO Aidan Corbett and CFO Jack Pierse. Corbett is a graduate of University College Cork and previously founded workplace learning platform Kubicle and analytics consultancy Conjura, while University College Dublin graduate Pierse was a venture capitalist who previously worked at PwC and Highway1.

The Wayflyer platform provides customers with funding as well as daily analyses of marketing performance and recommendations to improve their spending. It offers e-commerce brands up to $5m in unsecured capital to invest in advertising space and inventory. The company reported that brands funded in 2020 outperformed their forecast by an average of 78pc after 90 days.

Its goal, said Corbett, is to help e-commerce stores overcome obstacles: “Since issuing our first advance in March of this year, we have helped over 100 businesses to exceed their revenue and growth goals with over $25m in total funding advanced and zero defaults.

“This is undoubtedly due to the strength of Wayflyer’s technology and data, which allows us to invest in promising young companies that are shut out of mainstream financing options. With the support of our investors, we’re building upon this winning formula in new markets and with new capabilities.”