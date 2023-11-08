Which Irish start-ups are heading to Lisbon for Web Summit?

We take a look at the 23 start-ups, including some former Start-up of the Week companies, that will represent Ireland at Web Summit next week.

Irish start-ups from across Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford and Belfast are set to travel to Lisbon next week to attend Web Summit, one of the world’s largest tech events.

Despite a rough patch in recent weeks, the Ireland-headquartered organisation says it is gearing up to welcome a record 2,600 start-ups from across the world at its annual tech gathering.

A total of 23 Irish start-ups from a broad range of sectors, including HR, health, education, sustainability and sport, will congregate in the Irish Island, a dedicated space at Web Summit to promote entrepreneurs from the island.

Organisers said the start-ups – 44pc of which have women founders or co-founders – will have access too more than 800 investors and 300 partners from 160 countries.

“Web Summit is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology gatherings, headquartered in Ireland with operations around the globe, playing a leading role in giving start-ups and scale-ups a platform for success,” said Richard Forde, who recently took over as vice-president of start-up relations at Web Summit.

“[We have] committed resources to champion the growth of Irish start-ups and to provide year-round support to Ireland’s start-up community by helping them connect with our global network.

“Through our conferences internationally, and our events locally, we will work with Irish tech start-ups, to platform a truly unique opportunity to tell their story and foster growth”.

Here are all the Irish start-ups exhibiting at the Irish Island event in Lisbon next week.

Dublin

Booka – an employee engagement platform that allows businesses to connect with and book event vendors and plan events.

Ecode – a circular economy start-up focused on conscious fashion that creates QR codes and plugins to allow brands to inform customers on sustainability.

CozmoTec – a recent Start-up of the Week that uses robotic process automation and AI to streamline business processes such as recruitment.

Unify Ordering – a start-up that connects buyers and suppliers by giving them control over the ordering process for restaurants, bars and cafes.

Gigi Supplements – a start-up that makes supplements to help women have symptom-free menstrual cycles.

Noloco – another former Start-up of the Week that helps SMEs build internal apps without needing to learn coding.

Colonii – a virtual habitat and avatar creation Web3 start-up co-founded by fashion-tech entrepreneur Aileen Carville.

Lip Video – a platform that allows content creators and businesses to translate their videos into other major languages to make them more accessible.

Cork

SimpleStudy – another recent Start-up of the Week, this company has built an app that promises to be the Duolingo for exam prep.

Ctrl.io – a start-up aimed at sales leaders to help them focus on the details that most warrant their attention, making pipeline conversations more focused.

Coso.ai – an AI start-up that helps content creators and influencers create tailor-made social media posts quicker.

Clinks – an online drinks delivery service that connects buyers with vendors, founded by Regina and Andrew Scannell.

Craoi – a previous Prep4Seed participant that has created an app for workplace wellbeing.

Pitseal – a University College Cork spin-out that has found an eco-friendly solution to silage covering using a biofilm made of seaweed.

HomeHak – an online marketplace that helps tenants to find homes that suit their lifestyle.

Galway

Precision Sports Technology – a start-up that makes software to provide real-time feedback on user movement competency during exercise without wearables.

Trigr – a former Start-up of the Week that has created a resource management platform to help media companies stick to targets.

Rugby Smarts – a sports-tech start-up that provides automated and real-time video analytics using AI, machine learning and computer vision.

Waterford

Neg8 Carbon – a start-up using direct air carbon capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from air.

Reso Health – a life sciences start-up that aims to redefine the role of functional nutrition in the workplace.

Belfast

Enzai – a start-up that has built a lifecycle management tool to allow users to document and govern their AI systems.

Seven Video – a start-up that has built a platform for users to create short-form video content to promote their products and services.

Workstream – a start-up that has developed a workflow management platform for greater efficiency in the construction sector.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.