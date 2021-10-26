Westmeath medtech gets €3m private equity funding boost

Irish growth capital investor BGF selected medtech Ostoform as its ninth Irish equity investment.

Westmeath-based medtech company Ostoform has benefitted from a €3m private equity funding round led by Irish growth capital investor BGF.

The company manufactures medical seals for use with patients who have received a colostomy, ileostomy or urostomy. BGF’s investment means Ostoform now has almost €6m in total funds to support its future growth and development. The company has already been awarded a grant of €2.7m via the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

This is one of several investments from BGF in an Irish medtech company. In August, the company joined a €3m funding round for Ambisense, a DCU IoT environmental monitoring spinout.

In February, BGF invested €6m in Dublin based high-growth medical device business Vasorum. Vasorum specialises in devices used to close arterial punctures in vascular, cardiology, radiology and neuro-radiology procedures.

As an investor, BGF operates by taking minority positions in growing businesses to support and facilitate their owners’ growth plans. In Ireland, the company is supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.

Ostoform’s latest funding boost was also supported by Enterprise Ireland, as well as existing investors such as HBAN MedTech, which first invested in Ostoform as the company spun out of the University of Limerick in 2018.

Kevin Kelleher, CEO of Ostoform, commented: “This is a landmark equity raise for us, which will enable us to capitalise on growing international opportunities for our existing and pipeline products.”

Mark Sykes, investor at BGF hailed the company as “a great example of Irish innovation in the medtech sphere”, adding that the company’s product pipeline had the potential to “significantly improve” the daily qualify of life for ostomy patients. As part of the transaction, Sykes will join the board of Ostoform.

Leo Casey, head of BGF in Ireland said that despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 the investment firm continued to see “a very strong pipeline of companies” interested in availing of its support.

“This is our third investment this year and the ninth equity investment we have made in Ireland in less than three years and we expect to close further transactions in the coming weeks,” Casey said.

