How to take your first steps towards a career change

Hoping to switch things up this year but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered.

January can be a daunting month. It might feel like everyone around you has returned from the festive season eager to set new goals and carve out career changes in 2021. It’s important to remind yourself that reflecting on your job satisfaction can take place at any point of the year.

If you are hoping for a change, however, but don’t know where to start, here are some stories that could help guide your first step – however small it may be.

You might be hoping to secure a higher salary. If so, it’s a good idea to keep yourself updated on what other companies are currently offering so that you can leverage this information during your request.

A handy resource here is Matrix Recruitment’s new guide, which was published earlier this week. It highlights how people working in financial services could be looking at slight pay increases in 2021, for example, while the averages in other fields, such as IT and manufacturing, will likely stay the same.

Maybe your current employer won’t be in a position to make you a better offer and you’ll have to look elsewhere. Sites like Great Place to Work and Glassdoor are a good starting point if you’re keen to learn more about different company cultures.

Just this week, Glassdoor revealed its Best Places to Work in 2021 for Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US. Some of the highest-rated firms included Salesforce, SAP, Siemens Healthineers and Sanofi.

There were also a couple of jobs announcements this week that could be worth checking out.

Lahinch’s HRLocker said it will double its workforce through 50 new jobs across sales, software development and customer support. In Dublin, e-scooter start-up Zipp Mobility will be hiring for at least 30 new people as its micromobility fleet expands.

Another year of transformation

Whether you’re seeking out something new or not this year, it looks as though working life will continue to change regardless.

As the pandemic presses on and companies must keep adapting, it’s clear that digital transformation will carry on at pace. We heard from someone working in the thick of it at PwC, Stuart Larner, to learn more about a career in digital acceleration.

As remote working also continues, your remote management skills might be due a refresh. This checklist from Hays’ Nick Deligiannis gives an overview of what to focus on, from the technology you choose to how you practise inclusive leadership.

