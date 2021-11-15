Limerick’s ActionPoint acquires Dublin IT firm in multimillion-euro deal

ActionPoint, based in Castletroy, has worked on projects such as Ireland’s online passport renewal system.

Limerick tech company ActionPoint has acquired Dublin-based IT services business ICT Project Management in a multimillion-euro deal that will see the group’s combined revenue exceed €16m annually.

The deal will strengthen ActionPoint’s presence in the Dublin market and is expected to create more than a dozen jobs over the next two years as the company expands its offerings in Ireland and abroad.

ActionPoint is a digital transformation company based in Castletroy, Co Limerick, which provides software and IT services for businesses. Its customers include big names such as Munster Rugby, National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs, and it worked on Ireland’s online passport renewal system.

ICT Project Management also designs and develops IT services for a range of businesses in the biotechnology, legal, financial services and manufacturing sectors. It was founded in 2002 by Barry Byrne and is based in Ballymount, Dublin.

ActionPoint’s growth

The deal marks ActionPoint’s second acquisition in three years, after it acquired Antrim-based tech firm P2V in March 2019. As well as its Limerick base, ActionPoint has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Lisburn, and hopes to expand internationally.

“Today’s news is another significant milestone for ActionPoint as we expand our strong national presence into Dublin,” said CEO David Jeffreys. “We now have an extensive client base which includes the whole island of Ireland, the UK and US.

“Barry and the team have built a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise over the last 19 years, and we are excited to add ActionPoint’s capability to support ICT’s customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Byrne, who is the managing director of ICT Project Management, said that it will be “business as usual” for existing customers and partners who will now also have access to ActionPoint’s expertise in cloud, digital transformation and software development.

“From the beginning, ICT Project Management has been focused on removing the complexity from IT service delivery, focusing instead on delivering efficient, effective service solutions to our customers,” he said. “This is a very exciting day in the history of our company.”

In February 2019, ActionPoint won a licence to deliver a key strategic project for the Automobile and Touring Club of the United Arab Emirates to create an e-permit system for entry to more than 140 motorsport events across the Middle East.

