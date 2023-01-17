Apple unveils new MacBook and Mac Mini in surprise launch

Apple said the new models are available to order and feature various performance upgrades to previous models.

Apple has made a sudden January launch, revealing new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini options that feature the latest M2 Pro and Max chips.

The company said the new MacBook Pro is up to six times faster than the leading Intel-based model, with up to 96GB of memory on the Max chip models to handle demanding tasks.

Apple also said these MacBooks have the longest battery life out of any Mac product to date, lasting for up to 22 hours on full charge.

The new MacBook Pro comes in 16-inch and 14-inch options, with the M2 Pro model coming with the option for a 12-core CPU. This model also has up to 32GB of unified memory to handle multiple tasks or large demanding projects.

Apple said these versions can render titles and animation in the Motion app up to 80pc faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 20pc percent faster than the previous generation.

These new models are available to order and have a starting price of $1,999 and $2,499, for the 14-inch and 16-inch options respectively. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro model with the M2 Max chip costs from $3,099 and $3,499 depending on the size.

The M2 Max models also have a 12-core CPU plus a much stronger 38-core GPU. It also comes with 400GB per second of unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Apple said this version has up to 20pc greater performance over the earlier M1 Max model and a more powerful media engine than the M2 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Mac Mini comes in at a more affordable starting price of $599. It can ship with either the M2 or M2 Pro chip.

Apple said these new Mac Mini models offer faster CPUs and GPUs, higher memory bandwidth and more powerful media engines compared to their predecessors.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac Mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways,” said Apple senior VP for worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak. “Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro.”

Last October, Apple released a batch of software updates when it revealed iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and MacOS 13. This followed Apple’s launch of the iPhone 14 in September, along with new smartwatches.

