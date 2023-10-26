Apple has raised its TV+ subscription price in Ireland again

The wave of price hikes also impacts Arcade subscriptions and the Apple One bundle and comes one year after a similar price increase in Ireland.

Apple is raising the subscription prices of various services including its TV+ offering in the US and other countries – including Ireland.

The monthly subscription has gone up from €6.99 per month to €9.99 for users in Ireland. The price change is recent, as internet archives show the price was still €6.99 yesterday (25 October).

The price change mirrors Netflix’s decision to raise the price of its subscription plans earlier this month in various countries, despite the apparent success of its password-crackdown measures. Netflix opted to spare Ireland from that recent price hike, however.

Meanwhile, Apple has raised the price of various other subscription services in Ireland, with its Arcade app rising from €4.99 per month to €6.99.

The price of Apple One – the bundle deal that includes TV+, Arcade and Music – has risen by roughly €3 to €5 depending on the subscription plan.

The individual subscription tier is now €19.95 per month, the family plan is €25.95 per month and the premier option is €34.95 per month. The subscription cost of Apple Music has not been changed in the recent wave of price hikes.

Apple’s News+ app has also gone up in price from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. This app is currently only available in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

An Apple spokesperson told CNBC that existing subscribers will see their prices go up 30 days after the price hike – on their next renewal date. The company also claimed that its subscription services have added content in recent months.

The changes come one year after Apple raised the prices of its Music and TV+ subscriptions in various countries. This represented the first time the tech giant raised the subscription price of these services in the US.

