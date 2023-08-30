Apple to launch iPhone 15 on 12 September

In an event the company is calling Wonderlust, Apple is expected to show off its latest line-up of iPhone 15 phones and a new Apple Watch.

Apple has announced 12 September as the date for its next big event – which it calls Wonderlust – where the tech giant will unveil the latest iPhone 15 models.

The highly anticipated event will include a pre-recorded presentation that will be shown to the media in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Viewers in Ireland can start watching a livestream on the Apple website at 6pm Irish Standard Time.

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 line-up of smartphones, this year’s iteration in the flagship series. The line-up reportedly includes the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and a larger 6.7-inch Plus model, as well as the usual Pro and Pro Max versions.

Many believe that the latest iPhone 15 could also replace the long-standing Lightning port with a USB-C port for charging, in response to the European Union’s push towards a universal charger.

Last October, the European Parliament voted that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Apple had initially criticised the idea, arguing a universal charger will lead to “unprecedented” e-waste.

While the iPhone usually takes centre stage at the September event, Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watch models, including an updated version of the high-end Apple Watch Ultra.

Earlier this month, Apple reported an overall revenue drop for the third consecutive quarter as iPhone sales missed analysts’ expectations.

This was in contrast to Apple’s second fiscal quarter this year, when it exceeded Wall Street expectations as the iPhone saw record sales despite a “challenging macroeconomic environment” and an overall revenue decline.

On the other hand, services revenue was at an all-time-high for the second quarter. The company said it has more than 1bn paid subscriptions across Apple TV, Music, iCloud, Arcade and others.

Apple’s savings account offering, which launched in the US four months ago, reached a milestone of $10bn in deposits last month as more users sign up to the high-yield savings scheme offered by Goldman Sachs.

