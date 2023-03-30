Apple developer conference WWDC to take place on 5 June

Described as ‘biggest and most exciting’ event yet, WWDC will be open to developers online for free.

Apple has announced that its annual developer conference WWDC will run online starting on 5 June through 9 June.

There will, however, be a “special in-person experience” on the first day at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Developers will be able to join WWDC for free and get access to Apple engineers to give them insight into new tools and technologies to help them in their careers.

WWDC, or Worldwide Developer Conference, is one of Apple’s biggest events of the calendar where the company shows off the latest developments in its many operating systems including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and even tvOS.

“[It] is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice-president of worldwide developer relations.

“WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

At last year’s WWDC, Apple announced some major developments its OS ecosystem, including MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and WatchOS 9. The company also unveiled the M2 chip that powered two new laptops, a thinner MacBook Air and a redesigned MacBook Pro.

iOS16, which got some big upgrades this week, was also unveiled at last year’s conference.

In an announcement yesterday (29 March), Apple confirmed that some developers and students will be able to attend the in-person event on the first day of WWDC. Details on how to apply to attend can be can be found on the Apple developer site.

Apple is also inviting students to create an app playground on a topic of their choice through Swift Playgrounds, an app for iPad and Mac that aims to make learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.