Google Ireland loses leader Adaire Fox-Martin to Equinix

Fox-Martin has been with Google for nearly three years and will soon take her decades of experience to the helm of Equinix.

Google is set to announce a new head to its Irish operations, as Adaire Fox-Martin is leaving the tech giant to become the president and CEO of Equinix.

Fox-Martin made the announcement on LinkedIn and said that she is ready to take on her next challenge after “three memorable years” with Google.

The leadership transition in Equinix is scheduled for late in the second quarter of 2024, which will see current president and CEO Charles Meyers move to the role of executive chair. Equinix’s current chair Peter Van Camp, will step away from his formal responsibilities as a board member and become a special advisor.

“I am confident that Adaire’s capabilities and experience will be deeply additive to our team and our culture, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers, fuel our growth and unlock the extraordinary power of platform Equinix,” Meyers said.

Fox-Martin – who joined Google in July 2021 as its EMEA cloud president – has more than two decades of experience in technology leadership. Before joining Google, she was an executive board member and president of global sales, services and customer engagement for software firm SAP.

At the start of 2022, she was chosen to lead Google’s Irish operations and replaced Nick Leeder who held the position for two years. Roughly a year later, Fox-Martin’s responsibilities within Google grew significantly as she took the president role of Google Cloud’s go-to-market teams, who work to help businesses around the world with their cloud ambitions.

In 2020, Fox-Martin was named as one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women internationally for the fourth time in a row. She is already familiar with Equinix as she has served in its board for more than four years.

“In today’s dynamic digital landscape, Equinix has uniquely amassed global reach, highly differentiated ecosystems, strong partner relationships, and an innovative range of product and service offerings – collectively forming a robust and future-proofed platform to address diverse customer challenges,” Fox-Martin said.

“Coupled with my passionate belief in the vision, mission and values of Equinix, I am excited to leverage my experience in driving business transformations and building for scale to drive continued innovation and growth at Equinix.”

Adaire Fox-Martin at Web Summit in 2019. Image: David Fitzgerald/Web Summit/Sportsfile via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)