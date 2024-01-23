Deloitte snaps up software company Giant Machines

The New York-based company focuses on designing digital products and the acquisition will help boost Deloitte Digital capabilities.

Professional services firm Deloitte has acquired software engineering and digital product company Giant Machines for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2015, Giant Machines specialises in many aspects of product design and development, including market and user research, product strategy, prototyping, engineering and design, and product management.

The acquisition is expected to expand Deloitte’s end-to-end digital product strategy and development capabilities.

Roy Yang, CEO of Giant Machines, said the company’s philosophy matched that of Deloitte. “We built Giant Machines into what it is today with a relentless focus on outcomes and by helping our clients to see a bigger picture,” he said.

“In joining Deloitte, I believe we can take our vision of creating tech that matters and advance it even further, providing greater opportunities for clients.”

Tim Juravich, principal for Deloitte Consulting, said the Giant Machines products and services will scale Deloitte Engineering and Deloitte Digital capabilities and “help our clients accelerate product delivery and shape the next generation of innovation”.

The professional services firm has made a number of acquisitions in recent years to boost its digital, software engineering and product design offerings.

In 2023, Deloitte snapped up Chicago engineering services company Optimal Design and in 2022 it acquired Mexico-based Dextra Technologies, which designs, builds and tests embedded software solutions.

The firm has also acquired a number of Irish tech companies in recent years, including Dublin-based cloud services provider DNM in 2020 and Belfast-based data and digital transformation specialist Etain in 2022. At the time, Deloitte said the deal with Etain would create Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice.

In September 2023, the consulting firm’s Irish arm reported revenue growth of 12pc over the previous year spurred by increased demand for its digitisation and sustainability services.

