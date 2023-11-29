UK fintech Dojo secures licence to push into Ireland

The rapidly-growing fintech has hit a ‘significant milestone’ to bring its services to Ireland and the EU.

Dojo, a UK fintech that provides digital payment services, plans to make Ireland its European headquarters after securing an e-money licence from the Central Bank.

This licence will allow the company to bring its fintech services to Ireland and other member states of the EU. The fintech provides various payment services for businesses in the ‘experience economy’, such as card machines, payment links for customers and funding options.

Dojo currently serves more than 150,000 businesses of various sizes in the UK and plans to replicate this growth in Ireland and the EU.

Dojo has grown rapidly in the UK and said it reached revenues of €278m for its fiscal year ended 31 March 2023, a 48pc increase over the previous year. The company also said it processed more than 1.6bn transactions in the UK last year – representing more than €38bn in card payments.

Earlier this year, the company released Dojo Pocket, a wireless handheld card machine that is designed to fit in pockets and aprons for workers in the hospitality sector.

Dojo has offices in five locations including Belfast and Dublin. John Irwin, the CEO of Paymentsense Ireland Limited – which uses Dojo as its trading name – said the Irish licence is a “significant milestone” for the company as it seeks to replicate its UK success in Ireland.

“Dojo’s market growth in the UK speaks volumes about our relentless focus on our customers, innovation and empowering hard-working businesses to focus on the things that really matter to them,” Irwin said. “Our leading, cloud-native payment platform and data-driven insights empower businesses to thrive in the experience economy.

“Our success in the UK, built on customer obsession and innovative technology, will now extend to Ireland and other EU countries in the future.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.