Government names Feargal O’Rourke as new chair of IDA Ireland

As well as the Feargal O’Rourke appointment, Marian Corcoran, Dr Leisha Daly and Dr Denis Doyle were also assigned new IDA Ireland roles.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD has today (3 January) announced the appointment of four people to new roles within IDA Ireland.

First up, Feargal O’Rourke has been named the new chair of the Government-run FDI (foreign direct investment) agency. He will succeed outgoing chair Frank Ryan, who served 10 years in the position. O’Rourke has many years of experience in the FDI sector, having worked for nearly four decades with the professional services firm PwC. During his last eight years at the company, he was a managing partner. He recently retired from the company, but he still retains a leadership position at an Irish-based international think tank called the Institute of International and European Affairs.

Also today, existing IDA Ireland board member Marian Corcoran was appointed deputy chair alongside O’Rourke. She has worked with professional services firm Accenture, serving in several different leadership roles. These days, Corcoran is an executive coach and a managing director of an organisation called MC2 Change Limited. In addition to her new role at IDA Ireland, Corcoran sits on the boards of HP International Bank and Permanent TSB. She is a member of the Governing Authority at Dublin City University (DCU) and she is chair of DCU Educational Support Services DAC.

The final two appointments Coveney announced today were Dr Leisha Daly and Dr Denis Doyle, who were named as new IDA Ireland board members.

Daly is a member of the board of the Irish Management Institute (IMI), an organisation that recognised her with a Lifetime Fellowship Award in 2018 for her leadership experience. She is also a member of the board of Business in the Community Ireland and she is a member of the Advisory Council of Balance for Better Business. She is a former life sciences industry stalwart, having served numerous leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson Ireland.

Doyle, meanwhile, is a leading tech industry academic. He is currently board chair of University College Cork’s Tyndall Institute. He is a former VP of internal silicon manufacturing for Analog Devices. He was also the company’s Ireland GM.

