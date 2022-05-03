Dr Denis Doyle appointed chair of UCC’s Tyndall Institute

Doyle was previously a senior executive at Analog Devices, managing its Irish and US operations. He will now help the ICT research institute as it looks to double in size.

Tyndall National Institute, the ICT research centre based at University College Cork (UCC), has appointed Dr Denis Doyle as its latest chair.

Doyle, who is an experienced industry leader with a background in microelectronics, took on his new position on 30 April. He replaces Dr Eoin O’Driscoll, who has been chair of Tyndall’s board for the last eight years.

Cork-native Doyle has more than three decades of experience with Analog Devices, having held various roles including vice-president and general manager of the company’s US and Irish operations.

Last year, he founded Resonance Consulting to provide coaching services and tech expertise to businesses. At Resonance, he brings together his experience in technology, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, as well as talent development.

“I am delighted to take on this new role. As a graduate of both UCC and Tyndall, it feels like I’m coming home,” said Doyle, who studied engineering at UCC before doing a master’s and PhD at Tyndall, specialising in microelectronics.

Doyle said he takes up the position at an “exciting time” when the pandemic has highlighted Ireland’s reliance on hardware technologies.

“There are huge opportunities in a range of areas such as supply chain management of technologies, research, automation, power electronics in the energy sector, electrical vehicles and healthcare.”

Tyndall National Institute CEO Prof William Scanlon welcomed Doyle as chair of the board and said that his leadership will help Tyndall grow into a “European innovation leader” with more public and private investment for R&D.

In 2020, Tyndall launched a five-year strategy focused on using deep tech to help tackle issues such as the climate crisis.

“He is ideally positioned to help us deliver Tyndall’s 2025 strategic plan, which aims to double the size and impact of our national ICT research institute and develop Ireland as a global leader in deep-tech research,” added Scanlon.

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran said Doyle comes aboard at a time when Tyndall researchers are developing “new and innovative partnerships” with industry.

“We would like to thank outgoing chair Dr Eoin O’Driscoll for his stellar leadership of the Tyndall board over the last eight years, during a very challenging economic period,” O’Halloran added.

