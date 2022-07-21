Conor Grant to step down as UK and Ireland CEO of Flutter

Ian Brown, incoming CEO of UK and Ireland at Flutter, said he looked forward to helping the betting company develop its leadership position in the online entertainment space.

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair, has announced changes to its UK and Ireland leadership.

The online gambling group said its UK and Ireland CEO Conor Grant would be stepping down after more than two decades in the sector. Grant’s replacement will be Ian Brown, former head of Booking,com’s Trips division. Brown and Grant will both work together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Grant is currently responsible for the Paddy Power, Sky Betting and Gaming, Betfair and Tombola brands in the UK and Ireland. He joined the company now known as Flutter Entertainment 12 years ago, overseeing its sale to and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

Grant also steered the company through the pandemic, as well as the UK’s review of gambling legislation. “I have been immensely proud to lead the UK and Ireland business through such a momentous period for both Flutter and the wider industry. Flutter’s market leading brands, talented team and approach to safer gambling are what sets the business apart. I have no doubt that the business is in good hands and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow sustainably and responsibly into the future,” he said.

Peter Jackson, overall CEO of Flutter Entertainment, thanked Grant for his “significant contribution” to the company. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Conor and will personally miss his sound commercial judgement and keen eye for business opportunities. I’m sorry to see him leave but wish him well for the future,” he said.

Grant will leave his role before the year ends to take a career break and spend time with family.

Jackson also welcomed incoming UK and Ireland CEO Brown to the company, adding that “He brings with him broad experience leading online businesses from a range of sectors, including travel, hospitality, business services, and financial services.”

Brown said he would be joining the company in September. “Flutter has a fantastic portfolio of iconic brands and I look forward to helping develop their leadership position in the online entertainment space,” he added.

